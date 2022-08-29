Courtney Kassel

Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings.

Courtney attended McGill University in Montreal. She got her start in food media on the production staff at the Emmy-nominated Food Network show "The Kitchen" working to ideate, script, and produce nine seasons of the program. From there, she moved to Great Jones, a New-York based cookware company, to build out their editorial platform, Digest. From interviews to recipes to cooking demos, Courtney helped produce content for the company and transition to digital programming during the pandemic. Courtney has worked at Allrecipes since 2021 on the video team, helping to produce recipe demos and hosted content. She is excited to transition to the editorial team and write about the latest, greatest, and not-so-great trends in the world of food.

As a former professional cake decorator, Courtney cannot live without her offset spatula. From swirling and whirling frosting on baked goods to spreading peanut butter on toast to flipping fish fillets and burgers, this little tool is an unexpected kitchen workhorse!
Your Favorite Trader Joe's Snack May Be Leaving Shelves Soon
Article
Spicy, crunchy, and discontinued? We get to the bottom of a Reddit rumor.
This Viral TikTok & YouTube Creator Taught Me How to Catch Ice Cream
Video
I visited Dylan Lemay's new ice cream shop to learn the tricks of the trade.
These Croissant Cones Are What Your Brunches Have Been Missing
Article
Flaky, buttery, portable, and versatile — what can't these croissant cones do?
How to Make the Easiest, Most Impressive Chocolate Cake
Video
You're one bowl and a handful of ingredients away from a fancy restaurant dessert right in your own kitchen.
This Savory Asparagus Tart Is a Spring Showstopper
Video
Melty cheese, bright asparagus, and crispy, buttery pastry — what more could you want?
How to Make Floral Carrot Cupcakes for Spring
Video
Learn how to transform super simple carrot cupcakes into an edible garden.
How to Make Great Chocolate Chip Cookies Every Time
Video
Thanks to a few simple tips from a professional baker, you can bake perfectly chewy chocolate chip cookies with every batch.
You're Minutes Away from Fresh, Flaky Scones
Video
Make your brunch or breakfast extra special these easy, homemade scones.
How to Make An Easy, Elegant Holiday Bundt Cake
Video
A decorative holiday Bundt cake that's as impressive as it is easy to make.
How to Make Those Iconic, Soft, Grocery-Store Sugar Cookies at Home
Video
A nostalgic favorite, these pillowy frosted sugar cookies are the easiest way to impress this holiday season.
