Courtney Kassel

Courtney Kassel is a Brooklyn-based writer and recipe developer with over five years of experience writing and producing food content for various media outlets including Food Network, Food52, Paper Magazine, and more. She is driven by the idea of making the most of every meal, snack, and every bite in between. This means staying on the lookout for new trends and product releases, constantly cooking and experimenting in the kitchen, and spending way too much time on TikTok for "work." In her spare time, she also writes Sifted, a newsletter of recipe recommendations and general food musings.



Courtney attended McGill University in Montreal. She got her start in food media on the production staff at the Emmy-nominated Food Network show "The Kitchen" working to ideate, script, and produce nine seasons of the program. From there, she moved to Great Jones, a New-York based cookware company, to build out their editorial platform, Digest. From interviews to recipes to cooking demos, Courtney helped produce content for the company and transition to digital programming during the pandemic. Courtney has worked at Allrecipes since 2021 on the video team, helping to produce recipe demos and hosted content. She is excited to transition to the editorial team and write about the latest, greatest, and not-so-great trends in the world of food.



As a former professional cake decorator, Courtney cannot live without her offset spatula. From swirling and whirling frosting on baked goods to spreading peanut butter on toast to flipping fish fillets and burgers, this little tool is an unexpected kitchen workhorse!