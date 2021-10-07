Corey Williams is a food writer for MyRecipes and Allrecipes, covering everything from food news to step-by-step cooking, baking, storage guides, and more.
With nearly a decade of journalism experience, Corey has worked primarily in digital food media since 2018 writing for publications such as Southern Living, Cooking Light, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Better Homes & Gardens.
Corey received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Auburn University. Where she also served as editor-in-chief of The Auburn Plainsman, the most decorated student newspaper in the country. Under her leadership, the student newspaper won its 20th Newspaper Pacemaker Award from the Associated Collegiate Press in 2017.
Her go-to potluck dish is homemade pimento cheese.