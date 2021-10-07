Corey Williams

Corey Williams is a food writer for MyRecipes and Allrecipes, covering everything from food news to step-by-step cooking, baking, storage guides, and more.

With nearly a decade of journalism experience, Corey has worked primarily in digital food media since 2018 writing for publications such as Southern Living, Cooking Light, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Better Homes & Gardens.

Corey received a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Auburn University. Where she also served as editor-in-chief of The Auburn Plainsman, the most decorated student newspaper in the country. Under her leadership, the student newspaper won its 20th Newspaper Pacemaker Award from the Associated Collegiate Press in 2017.

Her go-to potluck dish is homemade pimento cheese.
How to Store Sweet Potatoes So They Last Longer
Video
Plus, here's the best way to freeze them.
Advertisement
The Best Way to Easily Peel Garlic: A Step-By-Step Guide
Video
This method for peeling garlic is as quick, easy, and efficient as it comes.
What Is Cottage Cheese and How Is It Made?
Article
Plus, get our best recipes with cottage cheese.
30 Birthday Dinner Ideas for a Delicious Celebration
Gallery
We've rounded up our most celebration-worthy birthday dinner ideas, from impressive main dishes to crowd-pleasing finger foods.
15 Leftover Pulled Pork Recipes
Gallery
Put your leftovers to good use with these genius recipes.
6 Chicken Foil Packet Recipes for Quick and Easy Dinners
Gallery
What's not to love about foil packet chicken? The simple method is incredibly versatile, perfect for beginners, and makes cleanup a breeze.
5 Grilled Oyster Recipes to Try ASAP
Gallery
Not only does the grill make the oysters easier to shuck, it gives them irresistible smoky flavor that even picky eaters will love.
Advertisement
What Is a Cannoli and What Does It Taste Like?
Article
Plus, how do you make a cannoli at home? 
Can You Peel and Cut Potatoes Ahead of Time?
Video
Here's how to store peeled potatoes overnight. Plus, which recipes this method is best for and when it just doesn't work.
5 Grilled Oyster Recipes to Try ASAP
Gallery
Not only does the grill make the oysters easier to shuck, it gives them irresistible smoky flavor that even picky eaters will love.
What Is a Cannoli and What Does It Taste Like?
Article
Plus, how do you make a cannoli at home? 
Can You Peel and Cut Potatoes Ahead of Time?
Video
Here's how to store peeled potatoes overnight. Plus, which recipes this method is best for and when it just doesn't work.
10 Baked Haddock Recipes That Make Simple Dinners
Gallery
There are plenty of ways to prepare haddock, but baking is one of the best (and easiest).
12 Ground Bison Recipes That Go Beyond the Burger
Gallery
We've rounded up our favorite ways to use ground bison, from burgers and meatballs to chili and stuffed peppers.
Advertisement
How to Stock a Complete Pantry
Article
Here's our comprehensive list of essential ingredients to keep on hand for a fully stocked pantry. Plus, get our best tips for staying organized.
March Produce Guide: What's In Season Now?
Article
Here's your ultimate guide to March produce, including buying tips, storage hacks, and seasonal recipes.
12 Garlic Mashed Potato Recipes
Gallery
Take your basic mashed potatoes up a notch with an ample dose of garlic.
What to Make to Celebrate Every Food Holiday in March
Gallery
You shouldn't need another reason to celebrate the third month of the year. But, just in case you do, we've got you covered.
5 Arugula Pesto Recipes That Are Fresh and Flavorful
Gallery
Put your latest spring farmers' market haul with a fun twist on traditional basil pesto.
10 Cauliflower Recipes For the Instant Pot
Gallery
Your trusty Instant Pot is the key to these quick, easy, and absolutely delicious cauliflower recipes.
What Is Paella and How Do You Make It At Home?
Article
Plus, get our best paella recipes. 
Advertisement
12 Chimichanga Recipes to Make At Home
Gallery
You can make restaurant-worthy chimichangas in the comfort of your own kitchen.
What Is White Chocolate and What Is It Made Of?
Article
Plus, is it really chocolate?
Frozen Custard vs. Ice Cream: What's the Difference?
Article
It all comes down to one ingredient. 
What Is Nougat and What Is It Made Of?
Article
Plus, how do you make it at home? 
What Is a Chimichanga and How Do You Make One At Home?
Article
Learn all about the Tex-Mex favorite, where it comes from, and how you can make it in your own kitchen.
Our 15 Best BBQ Chicken Recipes of All Time
Gallery
We've narrowed our huge BBQ chicken collection down to 15 top-rated recipes that reviewers say are the best of the best.
How to Store Hard-Boiled Eggs
Article
Make the most of your hard-boiled eggs with these step-by-step storage instructions.
Load More
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com