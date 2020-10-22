Christine Clark

Christine Clark is a freelance writer specializing in food, culture, travel, wine, and cheese. Her work has appeared in Insider, VinePair, Wine Enthusiast, Bon Appétit, The New York Times, Eater, Epicurious, Travel + Leisure, and Afar.

She is a Certified Cheese Professional by the American Cheese Society, dedicated to using her expertise to make education around wine, cheese, and specialty food products more accessible.

Christine got her start in cheese at Murray's Cheese in New York City. After volunteering in the cheesy classroom for years, she finished her time there running the education department, teaching and programming classes on cheese making, pairing, and more.

Since leaving Murray's in 2018, she has been a freelance writer in the food, beverage, and travel spaces.

Christine attended Brigham Young University, where she studied English, minored in Gender Studies, and received a Bachelor of Arts in English.

The kitchen appliance she can't live without is her instant pot.
