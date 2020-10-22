Christine Clark

What Is a Charcuterie Board?
Article
If you're a fan of hot dogs or pepperoni, you might already be a fan of charcuterie.
Advertisement
Get better taste and texture from your cheeses with this helpful storage option.
Cheese is hardier than you think — here's how to put even the driest cheese to good use.
This fix is super simple, and you likely already have the key in your pantry.
If you've only known instant coffee as a bitter imitation of a desirable cup of joe, you're in for a pleasant surprise: A new generation of instant coffee is afoot, and it tastes pretty good.
Keep delicious cheeses on-hand all the time with these long-lasting varieties.
Making a grilled cheese sandwich feels like it should be simple, and sometimes it is. But, simple doesn't mean no-brainer, and there are some common missteps that are all too easy to make.
Advertisement
Subbing your favorite fruit into your favorite muffin recipe is a breeze when you follow a few simple rules.
Your past-good produce doesn't need to be thrown in the trash, instead toss it into a brine.