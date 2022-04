Cheryl Slocum

Cheryl Slocum is an award-winning writer and Senior Food and Features Editor at Allrecipes Magazine. She is a healthy home cooking expert focused on the interest and challenges of the everyday cook. She is well regarded for her knowledge of cooking techniques, food science, culinary product innovations, food trends, and healthy cooking.



Cheryl has over 20 years of culinary and food media experience in key roles at some of the top healthy cooking outlets in the country.



She is a former Senior Food Editor at Cooking Light magazine, where she won a James Beard Award for her journalism in 2017. She created story concepts, guided recipe development, and worked with celebrity chefs and cookbook authors.



As Senior Food and Entertaining Editor at Country Living magazine, Cheryl managed the food editorial department and test kitchen. During her tenure, she wrote about regional food, helped launch a branded prepared food line, and represented the brand as the spokesperson.



Cheryl was also a columnist for All You magazine's Smart Food Advice column, where she shared cooking hacks, entertaining advice, and time-saving tips.



In addition, she has contributed to writing and recipes to Eating Well, Skinny Taste, Martha Stewart Living, The Oprah Magazine, Food Network, Epicurious, Everyday with Rachael Ray, Essence, and more.



Cheryl trained at the French Culinary Institute, graduating with a Grande Diplôme in Classic French Cooking.



After culinary school, she apprenticed at Coquelin Aîné Patisserie in Paris, France, Le Cirque and Circo in New York City, and L'Orangerie in Los Angeles as a pastry chef assistant.



Cheryl has a Master of Science from Carnegie Mellon University, where she studied Public Policy and Management, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Lehman College in New York.



The best meal she has ever eaten is her mother's beef bourguignon. But, for Cheryl, it's not just the food on the plate that makes a meal great; it's the people gathered around the table.