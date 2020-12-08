You can cook delicious burgers on the stovetop.
Discover the surprisingly easy techniques for deboning and butterflying a whole leg of lamb.
See how to flip food in a frying pan like a pro!
You won't have more fun cooking than this.
How to Stuff and Roast Artichokes
Check out Chef John's simple technique for making beautiful orange supremes for gorgeous salads and seafood dishes.
Here are our favorite Chef John pork tenderloin recipes!
Here's the thicker, richer, meatier, more decadent version of Manhattan clam chowder you've been waiting for!
Turns out, the best beer batter isn't even made with beer! These chicken tenders feature the same light, crispy coating as beer batter but with a tastier, more interesting flavor.