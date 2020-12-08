Chef John

John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes.  He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers.

Experience: Chef John has more than 30 years of successful experience in the American food industry. He has held just about every position possible, from dishwasher to chef in restaurants. He taught for five years as a chef instructor at the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco, California. He left the CCA to pursue creating food videos online and started the Food Wishes channel in 2007.  In 2010, Food Wishes was the most popular cooking channel on YouTube. He went viral on YouTube in 2011 thanks to his "Inside Out, Grilled Cheese Sandwich" which has amassed 10M views! In 2011, he joined Allrecipes and focuses on sharing his recipes with the 60M people who visit the site monthly.

Education: John graduated from Paul Smith's College, New York, with an associate of applied science degree, with honors, in culinary arts/chef training. Chef John was honored as the school's 1983 "Outstanding Chef Training Student."
Awards:
- Most Innovative Video Content: Saveur's 1st Annual Food Blog Awards
- Best Home Chef in a Series: The TasteTV Tasty Awards

Chef John has been featured on Mashed, Gawker, Vice (Munchies), Forbes, and TK. He hosts a weekly podcast with his friend & photographer Andrew Scrivani.

My best advice: Home cooks generally try too hard, expect perfection, and forget they're just supposed to be making something tasty to eat. Relax and never cook scared. Under-salting is also a problem.

Favorite Ingredient: "I like to put a little dash of cayenne in almost everything. Not enough where you're like, oh, it's got a little spice. I call it like micro seasoning,

For my last meal on earth, I want: Roast chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy.

Kitchen tools I can't live without: Bench scraper, metal tongs, Silpats, restaurant-quality sheet pans, sharp knives, and stainless-steel bowls.
How To Cook Perfect Hamburgers in a Skillet
Video
You can cook delicious burgers on the stovetop.
How to Debone a Leg of Lamb
Video
Discover the surprisingly easy techniques for deboning and butterflying a whole leg of lamb.
How to Flip Food Like a Chef
Video
See how to flip food in a frying pan like a pro!
How To Cook Shrimp on a Hot Slab of Pink Salt
Video
You won't have more fun cooking than this.
Chef John Shares the Secret to Stuffing and Roasting Artichokes
Article
How to Stuff and Roast Artichokes
How To Make Orange Supremes
Video
Check out Chef John's simple technique for making beautiful orange supremes for gorgeous salads and seafood dishes.
Chef John's Best Pork Tenderloin Recipes
Gallery
Here are our favorite Chef John pork tenderloin recipes!
Chef John's Secrets to Manhattan Clam Chowder
Video
Here's the thicker, richer, meatier, more decadent version of Manhattan clam chowder you've been waiting for!
With Chef John's Crispy Chicken Fingers, the Secret Is the Cider
Video
Turns out, the best beer batter isn't even made with beer! These chicken tenders feature the same light, crispy coating as beer batter but with a tastier, more interesting flavor.
Chef John's Pasta all'Amatriciana and the Art of Great Italian Pasta Dishes
Video
Master this dish, and you will understand the art of Italian pastas and pasta sauces. Chef John shares the secrets.
Chef John's Fresh Garden Tomato Sauce Is the Best Thing About Summer's End
Video
When tomato season is at its peak, nothing but homemade tomato sauce will do.
Chef John's Zucchini Bread Is the World's Most Mysterious Quick Loaf
Video
Embrace the mystery! Chef John's beautiful and delicious loaf turns zucchini into cake. It's also super fast and easy to make.
Chef John's Farmer's Frittata Is Here for Your Fresh Garden Vegetables
Video
Loaded with fresh vegetables and a touch of bacon, this Italian-style omelet is great served hot, warm, at room temperature, or cold for any meal of the day.
Chef John's Fried Zucchini Spaghetti, As Good As Tucci Says
Video
Spaghetti alla Nerano is the classic fried zucchini spaghetti dish that Stanley Tucci raves about. And now Chef John does, too.
Delivery Fries Arrive Limp and Lifeless? Chef John's Here to Help
Video
Chef John can bring those cold, soggy fries back to hot, crispy life.
Chef John's Summer Cheesecake Is Savory, Not Sweet, But Still a Treat
Video
Perfect for lunch or a light dinner on a summer day with a crisp salad or some marinated seasonal vegetables.
Chef John's Pulled Chicken Sloppy Joes Are Delicious and Easy for Lunch or Dinner
Video
This poultry pulls itself apart!
Chef John's German Tater Tot Potato Salad with Hot Bacon Dressing
Video
Lots of bacon, no peeling or cutting potatoes.
Chef John's Cold-Oven Toad in the Hole Is the Safer, Easier Version
Video
Chef John's cold-oven method is much safer, easier, and results in an amazing flavor and texture combination of sausage links, crispy, puffed, and tender Yorkshire pudding, and delicious onion gravy.
Chef John's Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich Gets the Classic Just Right
Video
Tastes just like the ones from the ice cream truck with a soft, sticky, chewy cookie around soft vanilla ice cream.
Chef John's Indonesian-Inspired Grilled Volcano Pork Is an Eruption of Flavor
Video
This simple marinade produces an eruption of flavor
Chef John's Hummingbird Cake May Just Turn Him into a "Cake Guy"
Video
"This was one of the most delicious things I've ever baked," says Chef John.
Chef John's Best Steak Recipes
Gallery
Now you really can make great steaks at home.
Chef John's Strawberry Posset Tastes Like a Dream
Video
You're in for a very dreamy dessert!
Chef John's Beef Tips and Tots Makes Tough Cuts Tender
Video
These tips and tots are tops!
