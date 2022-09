Chef John

John Mitzewich — aka Chef John — has produced more than 1,500 cooking videos for Allrecipes. He's the actor, director, and screenwriter whose hands and voice confidently walk you through techniques. Chef John has been teaching viewers how to cook on his YouTube channel Food Wishes since 2007 earning 953M views and 4.25M subscribers.Chef John has more than 30 years of successful experience in the American food industry. He has held just about every position possible, from dishwasher to chef in restaurants. He taught for five years as a chef instructor at the California Culinary Academy in San Francisco, California. He left the CCA to pursue creating food videos online and started the Food Wishes channel in 2007. In 2010, Food Wishes was the most popular cooking channel on YouTube. He went viral on YouTube in 2011 thanks to his "Inside Out, Grilled Cheese Sandwich" which has amassed 10M views! In 2011, he joined Allrecipes and focuses on sharing his recipes with the 60M people who visit the site monthly.John graduated from Paul Smith's College, New York, with an associate of applied science degree, with honors, in culinary arts/chef training. Chef John was honored as the school's 1983 "Outstanding Chef Training Student."Awards: Most Innovative Video Content : Saveur's 1st Annual Food Blog Awards Best Home Chef in a Series : The TasteTV Tasty AwardsChef John has been featured on Mashed, Gawker, Vice (Munchies), Forbes, and TK. He hosts a weekly podcast with his friend & photographer Andrew Scrivani.Home cooks generally try too hard, expect perfection, and forget they're just supposed to be making something tasty to eat. Relax and never cook scared. Under-salting is also a problem."I like to put a little dash of cayenne in almost everything. Not enough where you're like, oh, it's got a little spice. I call it like micro seasoning,Roast chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy.Bench scraper, metal tongs, Silpats, restaurant-quality sheet pans, sharp knives, and stainless-steel bowls.