Catherine Jessee is a Test Kitchen Assistant in the Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She has tested recipes for brands including All Recipes, Eating Well, Food & Wine, Real Simple, People, and Southern Living. Prior to joining the Food Studios, she accumulated 3 years of experience cooking in restaurants.

She has contributed to publications like Domino Magazine, The Knot Magazine, and Wildsam Almanacs.

Catherine received her M.A. in Southern Studies at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi, where she worked as a line cook at Tarasque Cucina and served as a Nathalie Dupree Graduate Fellow with the Southern Foodways Alliance. Catherine's expertise focuses on the confluence food and culture; Her Masters Thesis "The Wild Asleep: A Cultural and Environmental History of Ramps" collects oral histories and interviews with foragers, cooks, and avid eaters of wild onions across Appalachia and beyond.

Her go-to potluck dish is Ritz Crackers and pimento cheese—always using her mom's recipe.