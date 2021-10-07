Carrie Honaker

As Pandemic Deepens, Restaurants Pivot to Fulfilling Community Needs and Bolstering Essential Workers
Restaurants move beyond takeout to offering sack lunches for essential workers, Free Meal Sundays, and contactless complimentary family dinners to support their communities as everybody struggles to survive the pandemic.
The kitchen took the place of the ballpark as an avenue of entertainment and comfort in the face of a pandemic.
Shirtless Delivery Drivers, a Maitre d' at Your Door, and Virtual Trivia Nights — Restaurants Find Ways to Offer Specialized Services to Appeal to Customers Amid COVID Concerns
No-shirt sushi deliveries are available in Japan.
Record Numbers of Restaurants Are Closing Permanently, but These Places Are Staying Open With Zoom Classes, Custom Products, and Meal Kits
And chefs and owners face the reality of rethinking their businesses for future survival.
Small Restaurants Forced to Innovate Takeout, Create New Revenue Streams to Survive the Pandemic
From the Florida Panhandle to the Middle East, chefs are turning to their best offerings — their food — to keep their doors open.
