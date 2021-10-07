Carrie Honaker

Carrie Honaker is a freelance food writer and product tester. Summers spent on her great-grandmother's farm in Highgate, Vermont, Carrie tended an expansive garden, pickled and preserved all manner of produce, cared for pigs, cows and chickens and learned the intricacies of dough and dandelion wine. Youthful summers led to a lifetime in restaurant kitchens where she honed her cooking chops and wine knowledge. Following college, Carrie opened and operated a small breakfast and lunch cafe where she also catered weddings and private business dinners. She consulted for burgeoning restaurateurs on everything from kitchen set-up to wine lists. After selling her cafe, Carrie taught college and high school English for over a decade until it was time to pursue her childhood dream of writing professionally. She currently resides in Panama City Beach, Florida where she writes about the next addiction-worthy baked good, the perfect use for a baking stone, and the little-known Florida wine scene.
As Pandemic Deepens, Restaurants Pivot to Fulfilling Community Needs and Bolstering Essential Workers
Video
Restaurants move beyond takeout to offering sack lunches for essential workers, Free Meal Sundays, and contactless complimentary family dinners to support their communities as everybody struggles to survive the pandemic.
Bread, Not Baseball, Is America's Favorite Pastime
Article
The kitchen took the place of the ballpark as an avenue of entertainment and comfort in the face of a pandemic.
Shirtless Delivery Drivers, a Maitre d' at Your Door, and Virtual Trivia Nights — Restaurants Find Ways to Offer Specialized Services to Appeal to Customers Amid COVID Concerns
Article
No-shirt sushi deliveries are available in Japan.
Record Numbers of Restaurants Are Closing Permanently, but These Places Are Staying Open With Zoom Classes, Custom Products, and Meal Kits
Article
And chefs and owners face the reality of rethinking their businesses for future survival.
Small Restaurants Forced to Innovate Takeout, Create New Revenue Streams to Survive the Pandemic
Article
From the Florida Panhandle to the Middle East, chefs are turning to their best offerings — their food — to keep their doors open.
Meet Ragmuffins, the No-Waste Way to Enjoy Every Bit of Pie Crust
Video
Those little scraps of pie dough you get after you cut a crust can transform into some of the tastiest treats instead of adding to your kitchen trash.
The Magic of Buttermilk
Video
From marinating chicken to helping baked goods rise, learn the classic uses of buttermilk.
