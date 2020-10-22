Carolyn Williams, PhD, RD

Carolyn Williams, Ph.D., RD, is a leading culinary nutrition expert and James Beard award-winning writer with a knack for breaking down complex science into quick reader-friendly tips.

With almost two decades of experience, Carolyn is a well-regarded registered dietitian, content creator, researcher, spokesperson, and a tenured college professor teaching nutrition, health promotion, and culinary art courses.

She regularly contributes to various online and print publications on nutrition and health topics ranging from recipes, inflammation, current diet, and food trends to the impact diet and lifestyle have on mental health.

In 2017, she won a James Beard Journalism Award for her feature story in Cooking Light magazine "Brain Food" about the impact diet may have on Alzheimer's disease.

Carolyn is considered a leading nutrition expert on chronic inflammation and has two anti-inflammatory cookbooks: Meals That Heal: 100+ Everyday Anti-Inflammatory Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less and One-Pot Meals That Heal.

She also co-hosts the Happy Eating podcast, which explores the connection between diet, lifestyle, and mental wellness through candid, light-hearted conversations.

Carolyn graduated from the University of Alabama with a B.S. in Food and Nutrition. She later earned a Master of Education in Exercise Physiology and a Doctorate in Health Education.

Avocado-Feta Salsa with chips or top fish or chicken is her go-to potluck dish.
