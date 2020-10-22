Carolyn Williams, PhD, RD

These foods deserve a spot on your plate if you have type 1 or type 2 diabetes.
Advertisement
Reducing inflammation doesn't require food that is organic or from an expensive health food store. In fact, you've probably had some of these in your kitchen for years.
The real secret to keeping your heart healthy? Eat more of these anti-inflammatory foods that work to stop heart disease.
Protein has become the golden child among nutrients. But what happens if you eat more than you need?
Can't get shut-eye? It happens! Eat these foods for good sleep tonight.
Did you know there is no "magic" diet for diabetes? These dishes all showcase vegetables, fruits, lean meats, plant-based proteins, and heart-healthy fats.
Is it good? Is it bad? How much is too much? We're breaking down all you need to know about coffee.
Advertisement
Did your latest blood work show high cholesterol numbers? Adding these foods to your diet may help lower that number naturally.
Washing hands and social distancing are key to stopping the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19, but a healthy diet plays a role, too. Here are nine foods that provide key nutrients to support your immune system, as well as three to avoid.