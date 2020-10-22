Carl Hanson

Carl Hanson is a Senior Editor at Allrecipes. Before joining the team in Seattle, he earned a master's degree in gastronomy from Boston University with a focus on how food, flames, and the fireside transformed us into humans. He also holds an Advanced Certificate from the Wine & Spirits Education Trust. His favorite Seattle restaurant is Revel.
Chef John's Best Mushroom Recipes for Comforting Dinners
Gallery
Cooked mushrooms transform main dishes into something earthy and extra savory. Here are some of our very favorite Chef John recipes featuring mushrooms in a starring role.
Grandma's Favorite Comfort Food Recipes
Gallery
Master these classic, comfort food recipes and you'll be Grandma's favorite.
13 Super-Flavorful Korean Beef Recipes
Gallery
Check out our favorite Korean beef recipes, including Korean BBQ, beef bowls, and more.
21 Healthy Dinners Ready in 20 Minutes or Less
Gallery
You really can cook healthy dinner recipes on the quick.
11 Meatless Ethiopian Recipes for Everyday Dinners
Gallery
Ethiopian cuisine is an excellent choice for vegetarians and vegans.
Chef John's Best Chicken Wing Recipes
Gallery
Chef John's chicken wings are the perfect game-day nosh.
Chef John's Best Shrimp Dinner Recipes
Gallery
Take a peek at Chef John's favorite shrimp recipes! 
17 Comfort Food Casseroles Inspired by World Cuisines
Gallery
Travel the world one comfort-food casserole at a time with these top-rated hot dishes were inspired by world cuisines.
Chef John's Best Middle Eastern Recipes
Gallery
Chef John brings a world of flavors with his best Middle Eastern recipes, from kebabs to tabbouleh, hummus to shakshuka, falafal to baklava.
9 Rich Pâté Recipes for Elegant Entertaining
Gallery
Make these rich and elegant pâtés your secret weapon for simple, sophisticated entertaining.
22 Top-Rated Side Dish Recipes Ready in 15 Minutes
Gallery
You'll always have the perfect partner for your main dishes without too much additional time and effort.
How to Make Deviled Eggs: A Step-by-Step Guide
Video
The perfect appetizers and picnic food, deviled eggs are also super easy to make.
Chef John's Very Best Chicken Recipes
Gallery
This collection of Chef John's best chicken recipes covers every method of cooking—from stewing to grilling, frying to baking—and tackle just as many of the world's cuisines.
19 Top-Rated Air Fryer Chicken Recipes
Gallery
These air fryer recipes offer some of our favorite ways to cook chicken. A healthy chicken dinner's ready in a hurry.
14 Pork Tenderloin Recipes That Are Tender, Tasty, and Top-Rated
Gallery
It's extra-lean, it's super-tender, it's pork tenderloin!
17 Favorite Vegan Mexican Recipes
Gallery
These vegan Mexican food recipes do it deliciously without meat or dairy.
18 German Recipes That Are Comfort Food Favorites
Gallery
Explore the best of German comfort food, from sauerbraten, schnitzels, and rouladen to spaetzle, braised red cabbage, and tons of potatoes
5 Simple Tips For Eating Healthy With Easy Recipes
Article
Healthy eating begins with having healthy food in the home. Here are smart tips for stocking a healthy pantry with healthy recipes that are easy to prepare.
Celebrate the Season with Holiday Cookies from Around the World
Gallery
Explore flavors from around the world with these top-rated holiday cookie recipes.
16 Top-Rated Traditional German Christmas Cookies
Gallery
Here are some of our best traditional German Christmas cookies, for a real Old World holiday.
How to Cook Cabbage
Article
Boil it, braise it, sauté it, roast it, grill it, ferment it — cabbage can do it all.
3 Reasons Your Lettuce Belongs on the Grill
Article
Here are 3 reasons why you should run outside and get to grilling some lettuce.
 Celebrate with Chef John's Best Holiday Appetizers
Gallery
 They're the next best thing to having Chef John cater your holidays.
What's the Difference between White, Yellow, and Red Onions?
Video
When your recipe calls for onions, which color of onion is best? And does it matter which type of onion you choose?
Chef John's Best Christmas Dinner Recipes
Gallery
Chef John's top-rated holiday recipes are for the naughty and the nice.
