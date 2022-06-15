Cara Rosenbloom RD

Get ideas for meals that are rich in inflammation-fighting foods.
Learn all about mushrooms and their links to heart health, cancer prevention and more.
Not all sauerkraut is created equal — learn which sauerkraut has the most health benefits and why it's so good for you.
Some oils promote inflammation, while others combat it. Find out which oils are best in an anti-inflammatory diet and how to use them to preserve their benefits.
Registered Dietitian Cara Rosenbloom rounds up 14 delicious anti-inflammatory soups to try.
This anti-inflammatory oil may help fight everything from heart disease to Alzheimer's.