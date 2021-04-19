Cara Rosenbloom RD

Good Old Fashioned Pancakes
Make delicious, fluffy pancakes from scratch. This recipe uses 7 ingredients you probably already have.
Oven-Roasted Asparagus
Parmesan cheese adds a salty, savory component to sweet, tender asparagus. Try it next to grilled fish or lamb.
World's Best Lasagna
Filling and satisfying, John Chandler's lasagna is our most popular recipe. With basil, sausage, ground beef and three types of cheese, it lives up to its name.
Easy Meatloaf
This easy meatloaf recipe is one of our best--made over 7,000 times and never disappoints! This no-fail meatloaf makes 8 servings.
Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Crisp edges, chewy middles, and so, so easy to make. Try this wildly-popular chocolate chip cookie recipe for yourself.
Basic Crepes
See how easy it is to make crepes. You'll need just 6 common ingredients for these French-style pancakes.
Delicious Egg Salad for Sandwiches
Simple ingredients and quick prep makes the perfect egg salad for sandwiches!
Shrimp Scampi with Pasta
Try this shrimp scampi recipe served with pasta for the ultimate seafood pasta dish.
Banana Banana Bread
This banana bread recipe is moist and delicious, with loads of banana flavor. It's wonderful toasted!
Homemade Mac and Cheese
Sharp Cheddar and Parmesan cheese combine for this extra creamy mac 'n' cheese recipe. Just 20 minutes to prep and 30 to bake.
Spaghetti Carbonara II
A super rich, classic 'bacon and egg' spaghetti dish. Great to serve for company. This recipe also makes an unusual brunch offering.
Quick and Almost-Professional Buttercream Icing
This easy buttercream frosting is perfect for piping and decorating.
Sicilian Roasted Chicken
I made up this one to resemble the rotisserie chicken I love so much. It is so expensive here, so here's my version.
Waffles I
Made-from-scratch waffles are ready in less than 30 minutes with this basic waffle recipe.
Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork
Texas-style pulled pork simmers in a tangy chili-seasoned barbecue sauce with plenty of onion, then pulled into tender shreds to serve on a buttered, toasted bun.
Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes
Thinly sliced potatoes and onion are layered in a creamy cheese sauce creating the perfect au gratin potato recipe.
Easy Sugar Cookies
Quick and easy sugar cookies! Terrific plain or with candies in them. This recipe uses basic ingredients you probably already have.