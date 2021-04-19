Cara Rosenbloom RD

Cara Rosenbloom, RD, is a dietitian, award-winning author, and nutrition writer for Allrecipes, the Washington Post, Verywell, Food & Nutrition Magazine.

In her 20-year career, Cara has published two best-selling cookbooks, Nourish and Food to Grow On, and written thousands of articles on nutrition and wellness for newspapers and magazines worldwide. In addition, her talent for breaking down complex nutrition concepts into more understandable elements has made her a popular public speaker, appearing on over 200 news segments, TV shows, and podcasts.

Cara studied in Ontario, where she received a degree in literature from Western University and a degree in food and nutrition from Ryerson University. She's a registered dietitian with the College of Dietitians of Ontario and is a member of Dietitians of Canada and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Her indispensable kitchen tool is a sharp knife.

