Caitlyn Diimig, RD

Caitlyn Diimig, RD, is a registered dietitian and food editor for Dotdash Meredith and Allrecipes magazine.



Her love for all things food, health, and writing landed her in a career in food media, where she has worked for nearly a decade.



Caitlyn is the editor behind popular issues such as Allrecipes Secret Family Recipes and Better Homes & Gardens 5-Ingredient, 30-Minute Recipes, Mediterranean Diet, and Cut the Sugar. She also lends her nutrition expertise to the Good For You, Good to Go, and FoodRx columns for Allrecipes bi-monthly print issues.



Whether editing complex health information into easy-to-understand stories or developing 30-minute delicious recipes for dinner tonight, she makes leading a healthy lifestyle achievable through food.



Caitlyn has years of experience helping people with diabetes, and their caregivers live and eat well. She has worked for Diabetic Living magazine as Senior Associate Editor and is a former co-chair for the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Young Professional Leadership Council of Iowa.



In 2013, Caitlyn earned a Bachelor of Science from Iowa State University, where she double-majored in Dietetics and Journalism and Mass Communication. She has been a registered dietitian since 2014 and is a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.



Caitlyn always gets rave reviews anytime she brings watermelon tossed with fresh lime juice and zest to potlucks.