Caitlyn Diimig, RD

Caitlyn Diimig, RD, is a registered dietitian and food editor for Dotdash Meredith and Allrecipes magazine.

Her love for all things food, health, and writing landed her in a career in food media, where she has worked for nearly a decade.

Caitlyn is the editor behind popular issues such as Allrecipes Secret Family Recipes and Better Homes & Gardens 5-Ingredient, 30-Minute Recipes, Mediterranean Diet, and Cut the Sugar. She also lends her nutrition expertise to the Good For You, Good to Go, and FoodRx columns for Allrecipes bi-monthly print issues.

Whether editing complex health information into easy-to-understand stories or developing 30-minute delicious recipes for dinner tonight, she makes leading a healthy lifestyle achievable through food.

Caitlyn has years of experience helping people with diabetes, and their caregivers live and eat well. She has worked for Diabetic Living magazine as Senior Associate Editor and is a former co-chair for the American Diabetes Association (ADA) Young Professional Leadership Council of Iowa.

In 2013, Caitlyn earned a Bachelor of Science from Iowa State University, where she double-majored in Dietetics and Journalism and Mass Communication. She has been a registered dietitian since 2014 and is a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Caitlyn always gets rave reviews anytime she brings watermelon tossed with fresh lime juice and zest to potlucks.
5 Special Cookies From Around the World Shared by Allrecipes Home Cooks
Article
One bite of a sweet cookie can connect us to cultures and traditions beyond our borders.
Advertisement
Wine & Dine: 3 Holiday Wine Pairing Parties
Article
Pop a cork and invite friends and loved ones over for one of these three easy holiday wine-pairing parties. Choose from an ooey-gooey raclette fete, a customizable soup bar, or a sweet biscotti party.
Try 2 Classic Wintertime Comfort Foods and Their Lighter Makeovers
Article
Dig in to luscious clam chowders and sweet bread puddings. Whether you opt for pure indulgence or a lighter take, these recipes are comfort food done right.
How to Clean and Disinfect Your Home to Protect Against COVID-19 and Cold and Flu Season
Article
With COVID-19 still looming and ordinary cold and flu season returning, now's a good time to refresh your cleaning and disinfecting routine.
Host an Easy "Chili and Chill" Party
Article
Invite your inner circle for food, crafts, and conversation. Make homemade candles and ladle up comfort by the bowlful.
2 Hearty Fall Casseroles Get Healthy Makeovers
Article
Indulge with the original recipes or go healthy with the lightened up versions.
3 Healthier Takes on Mashed Potatoes
Article
For a healthier — yet still fluffy — take on mashed potatoes, celeriac, or turnips, try this broth-based version.
Advertisement
2 Kid-Friendly Dinners and Their Healthy Makeovers
Article
Mac and cheese and Sloppy Joes have pleased little ones for generations. Whether you want to keep things old school or try a healthier modern take, one of these kid-approved recipes is sure to please.
How to Make Sweet and Savory Hand Pies Step by Step
Article
For dinner, dessert, or snacks on demand, try your hand at making sweet and savory hand pies.
3 Healthier Takes on Mashed Potatoes
Article
For a healthier — yet still fluffy — take on mashed potatoes, celeriac, or turnips, try this broth-based version.
2 Kid-Friendly Dinners and Their Healthy Makeovers
Article
Mac and cheese and Sloppy Joes have pleased little ones for generations. Whether you want to keep things old school or try a healthier modern take, one of these kid-approved recipes is sure to please.
How to Make Sweet and Savory Hand Pies Step by Step
Article
For dinner, dessert, or snacks on demand, try your hand at making sweet and savory hand pies.
Fire Up an End-of-Summer Backyard Firepit Party
Article
Build a campfire, fire up the firepit, or heat up your grill. Then throw these recipes on the rack for a laid-back, end-of-summer hangout.
How to Make Low Calorie Potato Salad
Video
Here's how to make a healthier creamy potato salad that's only 115 calories. Get the recipe plus three variations to try.
Advertisement
6 Fun Hot Dog Topping Upgrades
Article
Finish off your hot dogs or brats with these flavorful toppings.
Indulge or Go Healthy: Two Summer Classics and Their Lighter Makeovers
Article
Creamy, crispy shrimp rolls and sweet blueberry pies are staples of summertime joy. Whichever you choose — the indulgent version or the healthier take — you can't lose.
5 Veggie-Centric, Meat-Free Dinner Recipes for Summer
Gallery
An abundance of fresh produce makes summer the optimal time to try more veggie-centric, meat-free meals. Omnivores and vegetarians alike can dig into these veggie-forward, protein-packed recipes.
Grilling Tips and Essential Gear From Allrecipes Allstars
Video
We asked some of the most dedicated cooks in the Allrecipes community - our Allstars - for their best grilling advice and essential gear.
How to Throw an Easy DIY Ice Cream Sundae Party
Article
Dish up a sundae bar, ice cream sandwiches, and tasty floats for a stress-free outdoor party.
Healthy Breakfast Makeovers
Article
Healthy Breakfast Makeovers
Your Guide To Buying, Cooking, and Baking With Honey
Video
Your Guide To Buying, Cooking, and Baking With Honey
Advertisement
Beginner's Guide To Buying and Cooking Seafood
Video
Feel like a fish out of water when it comes to seafood? You're not alone.
3 Amazing Salad Upgrades
Video
3 Easy, Amazing Salad Upgrades
Let It Roll With This Easy, Versatile Spring Roll Formula
Video
Let It Roll With This Easy, Versatile Spring Roll Formula
Host a Honey of a Brunch for Your Favorite Queen Bees
Gallery
Host a Honey of a Brunch for Your Favorite Queen Bees
Allrecipes Cook to Follow: Linda Miller Nicholson
Article
Meet this vibrant pasta visionary transforming water and flour into gorgeous works of art.
These Heart-Smart Recipe Makeovers Taste as Great as They Look
Article
Show your heart some love with these heart-healthy ingredient swaps.
These DIY Seasoning Mixes Deliver Full Flavor Without a Grain of Salt
Video
Use this 3-2-1 formula to make your own salt-free, heart-healthy seasonings.
Load More
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com