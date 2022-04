Bridget Degnan

Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, Kitchen Products



Bridget is an Associate Commerce Editor specializing in kitchen product reviews and roundups. Bridget joined the Dotdash Meredith commerce team in 2019 and has three years of experience writing and editing food, drink, and lifestyle content for a variety of brands. Her work has appeared in Real Simple, Southern Living, Food & Wine, Better Homes and Gardens, and more.



Experience

Bridget is an Associate Commerce Editor at Allrecipes and has three years of experience writing and editing for Dotdash Meredith brands. She has tested and reviewed several meal subscription services and has spent countless hours researching kitchen and food products. She has a B.A. in advertising from Iowa State University, where she found her passion for magazine writing thanks to her journalism professors.



Bridget has always loved being in the kitchen, whether it's cooking a new recipe or baking a cake for no reason in particular. Most of her recipe inspiration comes from her dad (who loved to cook), Giada De Laurentiis, and Ina Garten. Bridget is also a coffee aficionado. The highlight of her week is her early morning coffee dates with her sister. For three years, they have met at different local establishments on Thursdays before work. Lavender oat milk lattes are her favorite.