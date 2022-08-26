Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Breana Lai Killeen, MPH, RD is a Chinese and Jewish chef and dietitian that has worked in all facets of the food world. She is a recipe developer, culinary nutritionist, and marketing specialist with 15-plus years of experience creating editorial and digital content for top food and kitchen brands. For 10 years, Breana was a food editor turned test kitchen and editorial operations manager for EatingWell Magazine where she oversaw the development, production, and nutrition analysis of 500-plus recipes per year and helped manage day-to-day operations to keep everything running smoothly.



Breana trained at top universities and institutions in the U.S. and abroad. Her graduate degree is from the top public health university in the nation, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her culinary degree is from Le Cordon Bleu London Culinary School, Wine & Management, a top culinary school in the world.



While obtaining her degree in nutrition from Gillings School of Public Health at UNC-Chapel Hill, she cooked in restaurant kitchens, served wine at a Relais & Chateaux restaurant as a sommelier, taught healthy cooking classes at a local cooking school, and volunteered as a Cooking Matters chef. Immediately after obtaining her graduate degree, she ran a diabetes program at the local health department and started writing a column for Chapel Hill magazine. This led to her life-changing move to Vermont to work at, little-known at the time, EatingWell Magazine.



In addition to being an expert in writing, developing, and editing recipes, Breana is also an expert in culturally appropriate food media. She is a writer for Allrecipes.



Her newest venture includes sustainably farming 20 acres with her husband where they grow Asian vegetables and raise chickens for poultry and eggs at Killeen Crossroads Farm.



Breana loves teaching people how to cook, especially if it involves using up all the bits and pieces left in the veggie drawer to make something seemingly impressive for her twins. When she's not cooking or chasing toddlers, you can find her out at her farm wrangling 150 chickens, 8 cows, two dogs, and her tractor-loving husband. And she can't live without her Souper Cubes in the kitchen!