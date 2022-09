Ariel Knutson

Arie is an Editorial Director for Allrecipes, The Spruce Eats, and Simply Recipes.



Experience: Before joining Dotdash Meredith in 2021, Arie spent eight years working at Kitchn where she launched and led their news and features program. In addition to editing, Arie has worked as a freelance writer, recipe developer, social media editor, and was once the maître d' at a three-star Michelin restaurant in New York. She's also a graduate of the culinary techniques program at the International Culinary Center.



Education: Arie has a BA in English Literature from New York University. She's also a graduate of the Culinary Techniques program at the International Culinary Center.



As an editor, Arie is passionate about the food and cooking stories that center people, place, and culture. She's currently working on perfecting her cardamom bun recipe, and will never say no to a scoop of ice cream.