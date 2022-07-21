Aoife Byrne

Aoife Byrne is a writer and trend analyst with a background in social media, television, and film. She is passionate about home cooking and food hacks and is always searching for the next big trend to share with readers. She has over 10 years of writing experience.



Aoife's love of content began with film and television leading her to work for publications across the globe starting with Nylon magazine in New York. She currently lives and works in London as a trend writer and analyst. Aoife specializes in social media, food, and pop culture trends. She has been quoted in The Guardian, Vogue Business, Morning Brew, and Drapers. As a child of the internet era, she has a particular interest in social media and TikTok food trends, such as food hacks and quick-and-easy recipes.



Education: Aoife attended the Dublin Institute of Technology, in Dublin, and received a BA in Media Arts and a certificate in marketing.



Fun Allrecipes Question: When it comes to kitchen tools, the one thing Aoife can't live without is her citrus juicer. A dash of freshly squeezed lemon makes just about any dish better!