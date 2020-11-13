Annie Campbell

Annie Campbell is an Allrecipes video personality and producer who tries many of the trending foods you've been curious about on the internet. Her 'We Tried It' video series covers a wide variety of cooking content, from easy, 3-ingredient dishes and recreated restaurant favorites to fearlessly tasting the strangest food combinations on the internet. She aims to inform and empower all levels of home cooks, while inspiring a passion for the joy of cooking outside of the daily routine. Annie has been a part of the Allrecipes team since 2020. Prior to that, she was a food writer for MyRecipes, answering food-focused questions, breaking food news, and offering kitchen tips and tricks. Annie graduated in 2018 from the Grady College of Journalism at the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism and Consumer Foods. While in college, she studied Italian cooking at Cucina Lorenzo de' Medici in Florence, Italy, where she learned more about her greatest food passion: pasta. She has also gained experience in the food industry in several other capacities, working as a server, barista, and farm hand. She lives in Austin, Texas and enjoys exploring food cultures, shopping at Costco, and sipping on any cocktail made with mezcal.