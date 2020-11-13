Annie Campbell

Annie Campbell is an Allrecipes video personality and producer who tries many of the trending foods you've been curious about on the internet. Her 'We Tried It' video series covers a wide variety of cooking content, from easy, 3-ingredient dishes and recreated restaurant favorites to fearlessly tasting the strangest food combinations on the internet. She aims to inform and empower all levels of home cooks, while inspiring a passion for the joy of cooking outside of the daily routine. Annie has been a part of the Allrecipes team since 2020. Prior to that, she was a food writer for MyRecipes, answering food-focused questions, breaking food news, and offering kitchen tips and tricks. Annie graduated in 2018 from the Grady College of Journalism at the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism and Consumer Foods. While in college, she studied Italian cooking at Cucina Lorenzo de' Medici in Florence, Italy, where she learned more about her greatest food passion: pasta. She has also gained experience in the food industry in several other capacities, working as a server, barista, and farm hand. She lives in Austin, Texas and enjoys exploring food cultures, shopping at Costco, and sipping on any cocktail made with mezcal.
Trader Joe's Just Released a Copycat Taco Bell Mexican Pizza — Here's Our Take
The new Layered Beef Tostada looks awfully similar to a fast-food favorite, and it's even cheaper than the original.
The Best Costco Products Under $10 to Grab This Month
Act fast — some of these discounts only last for half of the month.
This Boozy Rainbow Jell-O Salad Is the Ultimate Party Starter
We spiked our fan-favorite gelatin salad to make a one-of-a-kind Jell-O creation.
Does This Viral Club Soda Hack Really Prevent Fruit from Browning?
We tried this 5-minute trick with apples, pears, peaches, and plums to find out.
This TikTok Watermelon Cutting Hack Makes the Best One Ingredient Popsicles
Turn the favorite summer fruit into adorable popsicles in no time.
15+ Cheesy Recipes to Make the Most of Your Summer Zucchini
Creamy, melty, or crispy, these zucchini and cheese combos will make your summer much more flavorful.
Stop Storing Avocados in Water — We Tried 3 Other Hacks to Prevent Browning
This viral TikTok hack is one to skip! But don't worry, we found a new go-to method.
These Cucumber Cutting Hacks Will Level-Up Any Cucumber Salad
TikTok strikes again with these easy techniques that will have everyone impressed with your knife skills.
Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Has the Secret for the Best Summer Hot Dogs
With just a few extra ingredients, simple hot dogs can be showstoppers.
This Toast Is the New Breakfast Trend You Can't Miss Out On
Hash brown toast is a TikTok favorite that's here to stay.
You Can Make Dozens of Baked Treats with This 2-Ingredient Dough
Skip the yeast, the proofing, and the special equipment.
Never Peel Eggs Again with These TikTok Baked Egg Hacks
The breakfast sandwich possibilities are endless.
The Mexican Pizza Is Back on the Taco Bell Menu—But Our Copycat Version Is Even Better
More fillings, more flavor.
Is Homemade Cereal Worth the Effort?
We tried two childhood favorites to find out.
Alton Brown's Genius Hack Will Help You Make the Fudgiest Brownies Ever
Double the bake, double the tastiness.
We're Obsessed With This Boozy Ice Cream Shop — And So Is TikTok
Just when you thought ice cream couldn't get any better.
This 3-Ingredient Air Cheesecake Is the Dessert of Your Dreams
No baking, no chill time, and most importantly, no water bath.
Sorry, But I Was Totally Unimpressed With This TikTok Trend
Sure, 4-ingredient doughnuts are convenient, but do they actually taste like the real thing?
Rihanna's Easy Mac and Cheese Recipe Will Blow You Away
Noodles as bold as RiRi herself.
This 86-Year-Old Pitmaster Is Still Making the Best BBQ in Texas
Meet Tootsie Tomanetz, Texas legend.
This Is the Easiest, Most Chocolaty Way To Say I Love You
We’re falling hard for this dessert.
These Savory, Taco-Flavored 'Cinnamon Rolls' Are Exactly What Your Next Brunch Needs
If you don’t have a sweet tooth at breakfast, this is the dish for you.
Betty White's Chicken Wings Pacifica Is the 1960s Recipe That Deserves a Comeback
Get ready for some seriously succulent wings.
We Tried 6 Brands of Vegan Chicken Nuggets to Find the Tastiest Option
Because our love for nuggets will never go away.
This Is Why You Should Never Toss Leftover Champagne
The sparkly drink is good for way more than just sipping.
