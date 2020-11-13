Annie Campbell

The new Layered Beef Tostada looks awfully similar to a fast-food favorite, and it's even cheaper than the original.
Advertisement
Act fast — some of these discounts only last for half of the month.
We spiked our fan-favorite gelatin salad to make a one-of-a-kind Jell-O creation.
We tried this 5-minute trick with apples, pears, peaches, and plums to find out.
Turn the favorite summer fruit into adorable popsicles in no time.
Creamy, melty, or crispy, these zucchini and cheese combos will make your summer much more flavorful.
This viral TikTok hack is one to skip! But don't worry, we found a new go-to method.
Advertisement
TikTok strikes again with these easy techniques that will have everyone impressed with your knife skills.
With just a few extra ingredients, simple hot dogs can be showstoppers.