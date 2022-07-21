Annada D Rathi
Annada Rathi is a food writer, cooking instructor, podcaster, and digital marketer. She is currently writing her first cookbook. She has been cooking Indian food for over 25 years and writing about Indian food and flavors for over seven years.
Expertise: Annada specializes in Indian flavors and wants to break the stereotype that cooking Indian food is complicated, tedious, and time-consuming. She believes that Indian flavors are so versatile that they can be seamlessly incorporated into universally loved dishes such as sandwiches, noodles, pasta, salads, stews, and wraps. Annada conducts cooking classes and demonstrations and has a podcast to highlight the wonders of Indian food and flavors. Her recipes and articles have been featured in Food52, Bon Appetit, and The Washington Post.
Education: Annada has a master's degree in radio and television with a major in writing from San Francisco State University. She also has an MBA in Finance from the University of Mumbai.
Fun Allrecipes Question: Annada's favorite recipe on Allrecipes.com is Shengdana Chutney (Dry Peanut Chutney)
