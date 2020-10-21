Anna Berman

overhead view of Thanksgiving Sheet Pan Meal for Two recipe with turkey breast, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green beans, pumpkin dessert, cranberry sauce, and gravy
A Thanksgiving Menu for Two
Gallery
If your Thanksgiving crowd will be small this year, there's no reason you can't have a full holiday meal. This menu for two features all the beloved classics.
Advertisement
Here are some favorite recipes for rice bowls.
Plan your traditional Passover celebration with these classic recipes.
Hanukkah and latkes go hand-in-hand, just like bagels and lox and peanut butter and jelly. Most of us think of latkes as fried pancakes made from shredded potatoes, onion, egg, flour, salt, and pepper. Over the years, however, this quintessential Hanukkah treat has evolved to include other vegetables and roots, herbs, spices, and seasonings. Here are our 10 favorite latkes recipes, from traditional to outside-of-the-box to add to your Hanukkah menu.
A Traditional Menu for Hanukkah
Gallery
Celebrating the miracle of the oil that lit the menorah in the ancient temple for eight nights instead of just one, a traditional Hanukkah menu includes a handful of fried foods. We've rounded up recipes for latkes (fried potato pancakes), sufganiot (fried donuts), and other favorites to help you put together a celebratory menu.