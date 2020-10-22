Ann Taylor Pittman is an award-winning food writer, editor, recipe developer, and cookbook author with expertise in Southern foodways and Korean food. She is the former Executive Editor of Cooking Light magazine, where she won two James Beard Foundation awards for her food writing.
After 20 years at Cooking Light, Ann has continued her career specializing in recipe development, writing, and video creation on a freelance basis. Her work has been featured in Southern Living, Food & Wine, and Gravy, as well as on the sites Kitchn.com, MyFitnessPal.com, CookingLight.com, and Allrecipes.com.
Ann received a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in English, with an emphasis on 20th century American and Southern writers, from Mississippi State University. She is also a Southern Foodways Alliance and IACP member.
When invited to a potluck, her go-to dish to bring is a big, beautiful, colorful salad.