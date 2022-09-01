Born in Vietnam, Andrea Nguyen came to America in 1975 as a refugee. A well-known expert in food and cooking, she has authored six acclaimed Asian cookbooks. She has been been a food writer, cooking teacher, and author for over 20 years.

Highlights of her career include:

- Author of these cookbooks: "Into the Vietnamese Kitchen", "Asian Dumplings", "Asian Tofu", "The Banh Mi Handbook", "The Pho Cookbook", "Vietnamese Food Any Day"

- Forthcoming in April 2023: "Ever-Green Vietnamese"

- 2018 James Beard Foundation award winner for "The Pho Cookbook"

- Six-time cookbook award finalist for International Association of Culinary Professionals

- Was a clue on Jeopardy!

- Written for New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Bon Appetit, and many other publications

- Featured in the pilot episode of History Channel's Families that Fed America

- Been a guest on The Splendid Table, Good Food, Milk Street and other radio programs

- Publishes Vietworldkitchen.com, a major hub for Asian cooking

- Podcasts at Everythingcookbook.com

Experience: Andrea Nguyen has been writing about food and teaching others to cook Asian food for over 20 years. She is one of the most well known experts on Vietnamese food and culture in America. Andrea was born in Vietnam and came to America as a refugee in 1975. Her work serves to bridge cultures and highlight the Asian Pacific American experience.

Education: Andrea Nguyen holds a bachelor's degree in finance and master's degree in communication management from the University of Southern California. She has studied at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. She speaks English, Vietnamese, Spanish and Mandarin Chinese.