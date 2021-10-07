Amy Sherman

Amy Sherman is an author, editor, and recipe developer who has been writing about Italian cuisine, healthy cooking, and kitchen appliance recipes for 20 years.

Throughout her career, Amy has created content for a number of popular publications and brands. She is the Editor in Chief of the Cheese Professor, the Alcohol Professor, and the Chocolate Professor, authored multiple cookbooks, and publishes the award-winning food blog Cooking with Amy.

She has been a contributor to Gastronomica, Architectural Digest, Afar, Wine Enthusiast, Fodor's, Food Network, Refinery 29, Martha Stewart, Epicurious, Taste, and Tasting Table.

In addition to writing, she has developed recipes for Whole Foods, Grocery Outlet, Dannon, Cargill, Keurig, T-fal, USA Pears, and the California Avocado Commission.

She is also a board member of the San Francisco Professional Food Society and Bay Area Travel Writers.

Amy received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and an Italian language certificate from Scuola Michelangelo, Florence, Italy.

Her favorite kitchen tool is a blender.
