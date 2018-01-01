Amanda Stanfield is the Food Studio Coordinator and Recipe Tester/ Developer at the Dotdash Meredith. She completed her undergraduate degree in journalism and strategic communications at Hampton University.

After graduation, Amanda worked in the nonprofit sector as a marketing associate for a global nonprofit organization for 3 years. In 2018, she pivoted into the food industry and began training in fine-dining restaurants around Atlanta. Later she gained her culinary degree from Johnson & Wales University and went on to work in a variety of kitchens from boutique restaurants to conference hotels.

Her work has been featured on Eatingwell.com, Southern Living, People.com, Food & Wine, and Allrecipes.com. As a true foodie, Amanda seeks out nutritious and unique flavors to inspire others to eat happily and healthily. When she's not cooking up delicious recipes, you can find her lap swimming in the pool or watching a good sci-fi movie.

She's a member of MAPP a non-profit supporting women-led food organizations. You can follow her adventures @amandaeight. Her go-to kitchen must have? A sharp chef's knife.