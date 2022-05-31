Amanda McDonald
Amanda McDonald is a journalist living in New York City. She has a Bachelor of Arts from Loyola University Chicago and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University. In her seven-year media career, she has written and edited health, wellness, food, and fitness content as well as recipes for publications like Eat This, Not That!, Livestrong, HealthCentral, Popsugar, and more.
When she's not covering the latest food trends, Amanda enjoys perfecting her own banana bread muffin recipe, juicing fresh fruits and vegetables, and grocery shopping. She is also a vegetarian determined to find the best plant-based chicken nuggets on the market.
