Amanda Holstein fell in love with baking at the age of 6, and continued growing her passion through culinary school and working in bakeries for over 10 years.

Amanda Holstein has worked at multiple well-known restaurants and bakeries in the Orlando, Florida area. She recently joined the Dotdash Meredith team as a Test Kitchen Assistant. Amanda graduated from Valencia college with an A.S. in baking and pastry management as well as a B.S. in restaurant and food service management.

The one tool Amanda cannot live without would have to be a rubber spatula. She calls it "an absolute essential and such a versatile tool".