Aly Walansky

Aly Walansky is a New York City-based food and travel writer. Her work has been seen in dozens of digital and print outlets for more than a decade. When she's not working, she loves to cook, try out fun cocktail bars, and play with her adorable puppies.
Diet Sodas Are Disappearing From Store Shelves — Here's Why
For once, it's not a supply-chain issue.
The 7 Best Hot Food Containers to Carry on a Snow Day
Keep your lunch warm for hours with these top-rated products.
5 Ways to Create a Cozy Bedroom for a Good Night's Sleep
A more comfortable bedroom makes for better zzz's.
The Best Water Filters for Cleaner, Better-Tasting Water
Make your water cleaner, fresher, and safer to drink.
Ina Garten's Most Famous Desserts Are Now Available for Delivery
Dream really do come true.
Why Does Turkey Make You Sleepy?
A post-meal snooze is as much a tradition as the turkey and sides. But why?
The 9 Best Waffle Makers That Reviewers Say Are Worth Every Penny
Shop versatile and high-performing waffle irons from Breville, Cuisinart, All-Clad, and more.
Le Creuset Just Launched a Magical New Kitchen Collection — and Everything Is Going on Our Holiday Wish Lists
Bring the magic of the 'Harry Potter' series right into your home.
The 3 New Cocoa Bomb Flavors You Need to Try This Year
Just in time for chilly weather.
Dining Out With Diabetes: 6 Menu Words to Avoid
Here's how to decode a restaurant menu to avoid dishes that might cause sugar spikes.
The Best and Worst Vegetables for People With Diabetes  
Make room for more diabetes-friendly vegetables on your dinner plate.
10 Tools You Need if You're Obsessed With Your Toaster Oven
These are the most useful toaster oven accessories you can have.
The New Hocus Pocus-Inspired Cookbook Stirs Up a Lot of Mealtime Magic
There's even a recipe for Dead Man's Toes.
20 Gift Ideas College Students Will Really Appreciate
Gear and gadgets that your scholar will actually use.
This Incredible Tool Cuts Down on the Time and Mess of Draining Pasta — and It's $7
Amazon shoppers call it a "brilliant and most practical kitchen tool."
If You're Constantly Losing Food in the Depths of Your Fridge, You Need This Organizing Upgrade
Users say it "revolutionized" their refrigerators.
Tight on Counter Space? OXO's New Dish Rack Is Made for Your Kitchen
A must-have for people without dishwashers.
Anyone Can Make Bakery-Level Cakes at Home With Nordic Ware's Newest Bundt Pan
The new shape is available in mini molds, too.
Finally, a Smarter Way to Clean Up Bacon Grease
"I've saved so many paper towels!"
This Top-Rated Slow Cooker Is Less Than $35 With a Secret Coupon Right Now
It has nearly 6,000 perfect ratings.
Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Genius' Dishwasher Magnet Saves Them So Many Headaches
And it's less than $8.
Le Creuset Just Launched a Dreamy New Color — and You're Going to Want It Immediately
Add a bit of cool to your kitchen.
How to Get Rid of Ants in the Kitchen
It's icky, but it's happened to almost all of us. Here's how to get rid of kitchen ants.
These Clever Caps Protect Drinks From Bugs and Dirt — and They're Under $10
They prevent spills, too.
How to Get Rid of Fruit Flies for Good
These DIY tips will rid your home of these pesky pests once and for all.
