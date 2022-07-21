Alice Lesperance

Alice Lesperance is an essayist and creative nonfiction writer focusing on queerness, pop culture, and Arab-American identity. She's written about Arab communities in the United States and her experience as a third-generation Syrian immigrant for Catapult. You can also find her work in The Atlantic, Teen Vogue, and Vice.



Since she was young, Alice has poured over family trees, read critical texts about the Middle Eastern immigrant experience, and sent countless emails to relatives in order to gain a deep understanding of what it means to be a third-generation Syrian immigrant in the United States. While in graduate school in New York, Alice researched local Arab-American communities such as Bay Ridge in Brooklyn and Little Syria in Downtown Manhattan. She shared the history and importance of these communities on the podcast Kerning Cultures.



Education: Alice received her Master's degree in Medieval literature from New York University.



Fun Allrecipes Question: The best meal she has ever eaten is the giant, greasy cheeseburgers she and her wife devoured while hunched over in wedding dresses post-reception – because everyone gets to eat at weddings except for the newlyweds.