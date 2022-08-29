Alice Knisley Matthias

Alice Knisley Matthias writes about food, gardening, family, and education. Her work appears in The New York Times for Kids, Washington Post Kids, and Food Network. She is a regular contributor for Parade covering food trends, product roundups, recipes, profiles, and celebrity chef interviews. Her work for Boys' Life and Kids Discover has covered subjects like a Master Chef Junior finalist, music and theatre kids at work, how to make food from kitchen scraps, and the science of yeast. Other credits include an America's Test Kitchen cookbook, EatingWell, Highlights for Children, Redbook, Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Meatless Mondays, and regional parenting publications.



Alice is a writer for Allrecipes. She also enjoys writing for young readers and has a book published with Scholastic titled, "Tasty Snacks in a Snap!" about healthy snacks for kids.



Alice holds a bachelor's degree in musical theatre and a master's degree in education from Wagner College. Her educational thesis for her master's focused on the gifted and talented student in education and the arts.



When asked about a favorite recipe, Alice will offer one up for focaccia which she has even used in an emergency when there was no bread to make lunches for school for the next day. Her go-to dish for a potluck is her recipe for pasta salad with tomatoes, garlic oil, basil, and Danish Fontina cheese. Favorite meals out have always been at a local restaurant called Vida which she describes as a charming little spot where the food was made with love and the chef created an atmosphere where everyone was welcome to enjoy her recipes and the stories behind them. Alice's kitchen tool she can't live without is her unassuming and always reliable sheet pan.