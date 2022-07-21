Alexis deBoschnek

Alexis deBoschnek is a freelance recipe developer and video host based in the Catskills in upstate New York. Her first cookbook, To the Last Bite, was released in April 2022 by Simon and Schuster and features over 100 original recipes.



Experience: Alexis has worked in food media for over a decade and was most recently the Senior Test Kitchen Manager at BuzzFeed's Tasty. She has contributed recipes to Food52, Kitchn, Chowhound, and Tasting Table and has been featured in the New York Times, AdWeek, LA Weekly, and more.



Education: Alexis graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology with a Bachelor's degree in Fabric Styling before attending culinary school at the International Culinary Center in New York City.