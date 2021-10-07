Adrian Miller

Adrian Miller is one of the leading experts on African American foodways. Adrian has written three critically acclaimed books on the subjects of barbecue, presidential cooks, and soul food. Adrian's expertise is based on a review of 3,500 oral histories of formerly enslaved people, 500 cookbooks, thousands of magazine and newspaper articles, and visiting hundreds of African American-owned restaurants.



Experience: From 1999 to 2001, Adrian served as a special assistant to President Bill Clinton with his Initiative for One America – the first free-standing office in the White House to address issues of racial, religious, and ethnic reconciliation. Adrian went on to serve as a senior policy analyst for Colorado Governor Bill Ritter Jr. From 2004 to 2010, he served on the board of the Southern Foodways Alliance. In June 2019, Adrian lectured in the Masters of Gastronomy program at the Università di Scienze Gastronomiche (nicknamed the "Slow Food University") in Pollenzo, Italy. He is currently the executive director of the Colorado Council of Churches and, as such, is the first African American, and the first layperson, to hold that position.



Adrian's first book, Soul Food: The Surprising Story of an American Cuisine, One Plate at a Time won the James Beard Foundation Award for Scholarship and Reference in 2014. His second book, The President's Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African Americans Who Have Fed Our First Families, From the Washingtons to the Obamas was published on President's Day 2017. It was a finalist for a 2018 NAACP Image Award for "Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction," and the 2018 Colorado Book Award for History.



In 2018, Adrian was awarded the Ruth Fertel "Keeper of the Flame Award" by the Southern Foodways Alliance, in recognition of his work on African American foodways. In 2019, Adrian received the Judge Henry N. and Helen T. Graven award from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, for being "an outstanding layperson, whose life is nurtured and guided by a strong sense of Christian calling, and who is making a significant contribution to the community, church, and our society." In 2022, Adrian received 2022 the Friends of Southern Methodist University Libraries Literati Award which honors "an individual who uses the written word to advance the ideals of creativity, conviction, innovation, and scholarship and who has had a significant impact on culture and the community through their work."



Education: Adrian received an Artium Baccalaureus (A.B.) in International Relations from Stanford University in 1991, and a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University Law Center in 1995.



Adrian is a writer for Allrecipes. His go-to dish to bring to a potluck is soulful mustard and turnip greens with smoked turkey.