Adam Dolge Adam Dolge is a recipe developer and test cook for many leading national food and lifestyle magazines and digital platforms. He is an award-winning journalist with nearly 20 years experience writing for newspapers, magazines, and websites. He has a bachelor's degree from SUNY Oneonta and graduated with honors from the Culinary Institute of America.When not in the test kitchen, Adam is reading, playing music, working in his garden, or hiking or skiing with his wife and children. Most often, though, he's cooking with his 2 young daughters in their Vermont home. About Allrecipes Home cooks are our heroes; it's as simple as that. Allrecipes, a Dotdash Meredith Brand, is the world’s largest community-driven food site, providing trusted resources to more than 60 million home cooks each month. Every day, cooks from around the world publish doably delicious recipes, while our team of editorial and kitchen professionals cover the world's top food news and trends. Learn more about us and our editorial process.