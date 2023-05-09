These Bestselling Taco Holders Are 'Game-Changers,' According to 10,000+ Amazon Shoppers

Grab four for just $16.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is the food and drink editor at Matador Network. She is a former writer for Food & Wine and has been working in magazines since 2010. Her work has been featured in Vulture, The Atlantic, The Guardian, and Rolling Stone.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on May 9, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

ARTTHOME. Taco Holders Tout
Photo:

Amazon

It’s taco night at your house. You’ve warmed the tortillas, diced the tomatoes, and set out a selection of salsas. Your family has gathered in the kitchen to begin assembling, but once everyone sits down all that work goes to waste when the taco falls apart on the plate. This might sound like a familiar story but it doesn’t have to end this way. 

More than 10,000 Amazon shoppers agree that this taco holder will transform taco night. Not only will it prevent all the taco fillings from spilling out onto your plate, but it makes your entire taco spread look so much more presentable. And right now you can get a four pack of these indispensable taco holders for just $16 on Amazon.

ARTTHOME. Taco Holders 4 Pack

Amazon

Buy it: $16 (was $20); Amazon

One side of the taco holder holds three tacos, and if you flip it over, the other side holds two, so these can be used for either big feasts or light lunches. And thanks to dishwasher-safe stainless steel material, clean up is easy at the end of the night.

All you have to do is place your hard or soft shell tortilla in the holder’s slot, then add all your toppings— cheese, tomatoes, onions, spicy peppers, whatever you like—while it's in an upright position. No more tacos flopping over, making an unsightly mess that has to be scooped up with a spoon.

Better yet, if you’re hosting a taco night, this holder makes it easy to prepare a variety of tacos (from birria tacos to chili spiced skirt steak) ahead of time, and set them out for your guests to choose from. The sleek stainless steel will make the food you put effort into cooking look even more appetizing. 

These taco holders have earned more than 10,400 perfect ratings on Amazon thanks to the fact that they make serving tacos so much easier. One shopper who holds Taco Tuesday at their house each week called them a “game changer,” and went on to write that they “make our taco nights so much easier and they’re not hard to clean.”

Another shopper who thinks that these stainless steel taco holders are “great looking,” wrote that using them “makes taco night a bit more upscale.” A third shopper agreed, writing that these taco holders “feel like something that would be used in a restaurant.”

Taco night doesn’t need to end in mess and disappointment. With these taco holders, all your fillings will stay in place—and now that a four pack is just $16, this is the perfect time to try them.

At the time of publishing, the price was $16. 

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener Tout
Over 55,000 Amazon Shoppers Call This Can Opener ‘Game-Changer’—and It’s Only $30
Mrs. Andersonâs Baking Pie Crust Protector Shield Tout
This Is the Secret to My Mom’s Absolutely Perfect Pies
Prepworks ProKeeper Plus 9pc Baking Storage Set TOUT
This Internet-Loved Storage Container Set Blew Our Minds—and It's Selling Out Quickly
OTOTO Gracula Garlic Crusher Tout
More Than 4,000 Shoppers Agree That This Adorable Tool Minces Garlic So Much Faster Than a Knife
collapsible bins TOUT
Make Lightwork of Costco, Aldi, and Walmart Hauls With the Collapsible Bins Shoppers Call ‘Perfect’
Tupperware Heritage Collection 10 Piece Food Storage Container Set Tout
This Tupperware Set Is a Grandma Classic, and Shoppers Say the Quality Is ‘Unmatched’
Butter Storage Tout
You're Storing Your Butter the Wrong Way—These 5 Products Make It Easy to Keep It Fresh
Cuisinart TOA-70W AirFryer Oven Tout
We're Major Fans of Cuisinart's Air Fryer Toaster Oven, and This Is the Cheapest We've Seen It This Year
Weston Hamburger, Crabcake and Sausage Press,
This ‘Easy and Fast’ Burger Press Is Perfect for Summer Grilling
Sopito Professional French Fry Cutter
Skip the Drive-Thru—This French Fry Cutter That Makes ‘Perfect Fries’ Is 50% Off Right Now
PrepWorks by Progressive Fresh Guacamole ProKeeper Plastic Kitchen Storage Container Tout
This Viral Container Keeps Guacamole ‘Fresh for Days,’ and It's Just $9 Right Now
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner's Hack for Quickly Softening Butter Is a Real Game Changer
Instacart app
The Rudest Things You Do on Instacart, According to Former Employees
glass fat separator on colorful graphic background
The 9 Best Fat Separators for Hearty Homemade Stocks, Soups, Broths, and Gravy
Trader Joe's storefront with cars parked outside
The Real Reason Your Favorite Trader Joe’s Product Was Discontinued, According to an Employee
plate of caramelized white chocolate fondue with fruit, cookies, and pound cake for dipping
Try Caramelized White Chocolate for a Real Game-Changer