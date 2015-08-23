One of the great things about summer is enjoying all the glorious fresh fruit the season brings. Unfortunately, those pesky fruit flies enjoy it, too.

If you've ever had an experience with an infestation of fruit flies, then you know that they are challenging to get under control. A single fruit fly can lay 500 eggs, so when you have one, then it's only a short amount of time before you've got a kitchen full of uninvited buzzing guests.

However, there is a super-easy DIY way to make a homemade fruit fly trap with a few items you already have around the house. This fruit fly trap will rid any space of those bug burdens quickly, efficiently, and without any poisonous chemicals.

Fruit flies are irresistibly drawn to the smell of fermenting fruit. That's where the apple cider vinegar comes in: The aroma entices them to enter the jar through the holes in the plastic covering. And once they check-in, they can't check out. When they land on the vinegar, they can't float on the surface because the dish soap breaks the surface tension, and they drown.