Kid-Friendly Wine Cork Crafts (Or Why You Should Host Happy Hour)

By Karen Gaudette Brewer
March 20, 2015
Lots of wine after bedtime at your place? Here are five ideas for your growing collection of corks (a.k.a., evidence).

Corks via Meredith Creative Library

Make homemade stamps

Corks + x-acto knife = custom cutouts for all your stamping needs.

Photo via thisheartofmineblog.com

Make sailboats

Ahoy there! Who knew a whole new adventure awaits for last week's wine?

Photo via kcedventures.com

Make a paint dabber for artwork

Who needs dab paints when wine corks will serve just as well for dot art? Shamrocks, Christmas trees, Jack-o-lanterns, all in your bailiwick, now.

Photo via craftymorning.com

Make woodland creatures

With a glue gun and various scraps and buttons in the mix, your new menagerie is within reach.

Photo via happyhooligans.ca

Make ornaments

Trim your Christmas tree, stockings, gifts, or even bottles of wine with personalized cork crafts like this friendly neighborhood snowman.

Photo via twindragonflydesigns.com

Happy crafting!

