Kid-Friendly Wine Cork Crafts (Or Why You Should Host Happy Hour)
Advertisement
Lots of wine after bedtime at your place? Here are five ideas for your growing collection of corks (a.k.a., evidence).
Make homemade stamps
Corks + x-acto knife = custom cutouts for all your stamping needs.
Make sailboats
Ahoy there! Who knew a whole new adventure awaits for last week's wine?
Make a paint dabber for artwork
Who needs dab paints when wine corks will serve just as well for dot art? Shamrocks, Christmas trees, Jack-o-lanterns, all in your bailiwick, now.
Make woodland creatures
With a glue gun and various scraps and buttons in the mix, your new menagerie is within reach.
Make ornaments
Trim your Christmas tree, stockings, gifts, or even bottles of wine with personalized cork crafts like this friendly neighborhood snowman.
Happy crafting!