The Best Thanksgiving Rolls Aren't Homemade — They're From the Grocery Store

Our editors take cooking and eating very seriously here, but even we're big enough to admit that sometimes, store-bought is best. At the holidays, there is one ingredient that our team always adds to the cart at the grocery store. From the Thanksgiving table to Christmas brunch and beyond, this product is a must-have on the menu, and we'd even go as far as to say that they're better than the homemade version. So what could be that good?

That would be the Parker House Style Yeast Rolls from none other than Sister Schubert's, a Southern staple on dinner tables for decades. To know them is to love them, and here's why.

The Story of Sister Schubert's

For the uninitiated, Sister Schubert's is an Alabama-based company founded by Patricia "Sister" Schubert. The story goes that Sister started baking and sharing her grandmother's Parker House rolls — buttery, plush pull-apart treats — using a recipe that had been passed down through five generations in Sister's family recipe. The rolls grew in popularity and eventually, Sister decided to take over a defunct factory in her hometown and start manufacturing her rolls to sell to the masses.

And we — the masses — are so grateful she did. While Sister Schubert's sells several products, they are most known for their Parker House Rolls to this day. In fact, Sister has a loyal following of people who not only enjoy eating them but also preach the gospel of these buttery rolls to anyone who will listen. Many of those devoted fans are on Allrecipes' staff.

What Makes Sister Schubert's Parker House Rolls So Good?

The short answer is butter. Real butter, too. But the long answer is probably a mixture of nostalgia, tradition, and butter. Many of our editors grew up with these rolls on every holiday table. Allrecipes' senior producer Rebecca Guthrie confirms this sentiment, writing, "We had these at every family gathering. And [they're] honestly the best-tasting rolls you can buy."

Allrecipes' Content Manager, Ashley Kappel, adds, "They're the only thing you buy instead of make for a potluck, and know that everyone will get excited about." Community Manager, Ansley Emmet even went as far as to say, "If they are not at a holiday celebration, then it is not worth going to."

For a frozen, bake-at-home roll, their texture is remarkably light and fluffy, with a nice crust and sweet, buttery flavor throughout. And this is coming from someone who actually likes to bake! I have made many, many versions of Parker House Rolls over the years and they're tricky and time-consuming, not to mention expensive to make from scratch. Piping hot from the oven, I know Sister Schubert's would be just as welcome on my table as the homemade ones, for a fraction of the cost and effort.

Where to Buy Sister Schubert's

You could easily glance over these rolls 9 times out of 10 at the grocery store — and you probably have! They're found in the freezer, not the fridge or bakery sections. But once you know that purple, green, and white packaging with Sister herself on there, smiling back, you'll never overlook them again.

To make them at home, you can bake the aluminum tins of Parker House Rolls (which come with one or two trays to a package) from frozen, but they're better baked once fully thawed. For that perfect shiny crust, brush with a little more melted butter when they come out of the oven. Whatever you do, just don't expect our staff to show up if these aren't on the table.