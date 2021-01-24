Hate Peeling Vegetables? You May Have the Wrong Peeler

The way people use their vegetable peelers is as unique as they are.

Everyone seems to have a favorite vegetable peeler. In fact, people's devotion to their vegetable peelers goes far beyond that. You're probably so devoted to your vegetable peeler that it is the only vegetable peeler that matters, and everyone else has the wrong one.

This applies to me as well: I can only use one type of vegetable peeler. The one I prefer is a swivel peeler where the blade adapts to the surface of the fruit or vegetable and takes the peel off easily and efficiently. And I really like my peelers to have a handle I can wrap my fingers around.

My parents preferred a different one, and I struggled with it. For a long time, I wondered why I couldn't peel potatoes with the same speed as my mother. When I moved out and got my own kitchen with the necessary equipment, I realized the problem wasn't with me: it was with the peeler. With the perfect device, I'm able to peel vegetables at the speed of light.

Potato being peeled Credit: Capelle.r / Getty Images

I found myself so perplexed about the different peelers and scrapers that I asked my friends on Facebook what they used to peel vegetables. The answers were as interesting as they were varied (with one person claiming she did not peel vegetables at all).

"While there are personal preferences to virtually everything, there are really two primary types of vegetable peelers, swivel and Y. There are a lot of companies making peelers, each with their own brand, style, color, and design, but it still comes down to those two basic ideas," said Bill Lazaroff, the EVP/Global Head of Industrial Design, Engineering & Product Development at Lifetime Brands, Inc. While swivel peelers are popular among home cooks, the Y-type peeler seemed to be preferred by chefs.

There is also a variety in what kind of steel is used for the blades: stainless steel, carbon steel, and ceramic, each with its own pros and cons. The first option, however, remains the most popular because it's dishwasher safe, and remains sharp for years.

Besides, varieties in form and blade materials, various peelers can also be used for different purposes.

"Peelers are the most versatile and underrated gadget in our kitchen drawers. They are inexpensive, easy to store, and come in a wide variety in blade and handle styles. There is a peeler for every possible task," says Ahna Arnold, a designer working at Kuhn Rikon, a Swiss shop selling kitchen devices.

The form of the peelers could depend on the task they must accomplish. A straight peeler, which is perfect for apples might not work for peaches, for example.

"Serrated peeler is the preferred tool for fuzzy skinned fruits; the serrated blade grabs onto the skin and peels much more smoothly," explains Arnold, whereas for thick-skinned veggies and fruits (think eggplant, butternut squash, mangos) a piranha-style blade cuts through leathery skins quickly with its double serrated blade.

Still, the vegetable peeler you prefer will depend on many factors beyond its mere function.

"The style of peeler you choose very much has to do with personal preference, which may derive from a number of things: the technique (grip style and direction) you first learned to use; your hand size; wrist strength; if you are a lefty or righty, and comfort," explains Lazaroff. For people with wrist or grip issues, he suggests a palm peeler, a smaller design with a technique that's very different to the other popular swivels and Y peelers.

And then there is the handle, another crucial element to be aware of when choosing your vegetable peeler.

"You clearly want something that is easy and comfortable to hold, that won't cause fatigue, and won't slip out of your grip," says Lazaroff. The overall weight of the peeler is key. "You can get great performance and durability without sacrificing quality using the proper materials; there is no reason for a great peeler to be heavy or unbalanced," he explained.

Some peelers have add-on features, such as a potato eye remover (mine does, and I find it very helpful), or specialty blades, such as a julienne, which can be found on all peeler types (mine doesn't).

The variety of peelers available on the market will allow you to pick the one (or even multiple ones) that will fit your needs.