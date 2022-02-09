There's a Reason McDonald's Coke Tastes Better Than All Others

You're not the only one who thinks the Coke at Mickey D's is the best — it really is special.

If you've never had a Coca-Cola from McDonald's, you're truly missing out. But if you have had the pleasure of slurping down a Coke under the Golden Arches, then you already know the secret: Coke from McDonald's tastes better than cola from any other fast food joint, or even soda from the bottle.

That delicious secret isn't happenstance. It's for very specific reasons. McDonald's has a really smart storage tactic and brilliant drink mixing strategy that makes their Coca-Cola stand out. Read on to find out why Coca-Cola from McDonald's simply can't be topped.

Why McDonald's Coke Tastes So Much Better

While most fast food restaurants have their Coca-Cola syrup delivered to them in plastic bags, McDonald's gets their syrup specially delivered in stainless steel tanks. The special tanks keep the syrup fresh and protect it from light, temperature, air, and anything else that might take away from its delicious flavor. Sadly, the plastic bags do no such thing.

This perk is the result of a special relationship McDonald's and Coca-Cola have had since 1955. Ray Kroc, the man behind the Golden Arches food giant, asked Coca-Cola to partner with him. Coca-Cola agreed, and the rest is history.

Gold Standard Water Filtration

No matter what McDonald's you go to, the Coke will always taste the same. That's because McDonald's filtration system is top tier. McDonald's filters its water before they add it to the soda fountain, so it guarantees your Coke will always taste fresh — even if the water that they start with isn't great quality.

Syrup Techniques

Soda fountains at other restaurants and in gas stations are set to flash chill the pops as they're dispensed. So, they come out cool, but never cold. Not McDonald's, though.

McDonald's pre-chills their syrup before placing it in the machine. So while other fast food restaurants are leaving their soda syrup bags out in the kitchen, McDonald's syrup is getting chilly and ready for your cup.

Plus, McDonald's sets their machines for a syrup-to-water ratio that accounts for melting ice. Which means there's a little more syrup than most other fast-food restaurants. This ensures that your Coke won't water down and that it's just as good on sip number one as it is on sip number 21.

So, pro tip: Never order your Coke at McDonald's without ice because it will totally screw up their already perfect ratio.

Cold Temperatures

Not only does McDonald's pre-chill the soda syrup, but they also pre-chill the filtered water that is going into the machine. There is an insulated tube that runs from the fridge in the back to the soda fountain in the front that constantly keeps the water at a temperature just above freezing.

These cold temperatures also lend to achieving high carbon dioxide (CO2) levels. With more CO2, your pop will stay crisp and bubbly and keep its carbonation for longer. So you shouldn't have to worry about a flat Coke.

Super Straw

If you compare a McDonald's straw to a straw at any other fast-food restaurant, you will notice that McDonald's straws are slightly wider than average.

McDonald's says it's designed like this so that all the Coke can hit your tastebuds. But maybe it's a sales tactic so we'll drink it all and want to get another one — because who can go to McDonald's and not order a medium fry (or large, I don't judge) and not need a crisp, cool Coke to slurp it down.

It may seem like a lot of work just for one beverage, but since you're probably craving a McDonald's Coke right now, you know it's worth it.