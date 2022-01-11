Why Do Lemons Have Seeds While Limes Do Not?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While both lemons and limes are tart and juicy, there is one difference between them: seeds or no seeds.

Lemons and limes are similar in flavor and feel, as both are tart, acidic, and juicy. And while some people prefer lemon in their water or lime in their margaritas, for example, they can be used in the same way virtually all the time — which is to add that sour, tangy punch to whatever you're sipping, snacking on, or whisking up.

Both lemons and limes also work well in baked goods, too, like lemon or lime bars, or pie, ice cream, and sorbet, fresh-squeezed juice, sauces, and dressings. They can even be used simply as a basic garnish; add zest alongside your favorite meat, fish, and plant-based protein and greens for a tart hint of the fruit without all the bite.

However, despite their versatility, there is one surprising distinction between these two kinds of citrus, and that's that lemons usually contain seeds whereas limes do not. (You never really noticed that, huh? Well, me neither.)

Now when you think about it, you can probably picture yourself removing seeds as you pick up a lemon wedge before squeezing out the juice. But you can't say the same for limes, as they come seedless. To be fair, there are seedless lemons and seed-bearing limes that do exist; however, you will have trouble finding those varieties at the supermarket these days.

For our sake of thinking and classifying, lemons have seeds and limes do not. Any lemons that you'd find in the produce aisle when at the grocery store or when dining out at a restaurant will have seeds. Likewise, seedless limes are the most common variety of limes, so you're most likely never going to see a lime with seeds by surprise, either.

Why Do Lemons Have Seeds?

"Seeds are for reproduction, or seed dispersal, in plants, although there are other ways to reproduce aside from seeds, so that's the baseline reason," says Seattle-based registered dietitian nutritionist, Ginger Hultin, owner of ChampagneNutrition and author of Anti-Inflammatory Diet Meal Prep and How to Eat to Beat Disease Cookbook.

When lemons grow next to other fruits, they can cross-pollinate, and a seedless lemon can develop. But this is rare, and when grown with other lemons, they should all end up containing seeds.

Plus, lemon trees are usually self-pollinating. That means you can actually hold onto those seeds, rather than toss them out in the trash, and you can grow a new lemon tree by simply planting a lemon seed in the soil and watering it as you would with any seed of a fruit.

Why Are Limes Seedless?

Some limes do have seeds, but they are commonly seedless, so any typical lime you'd buy or see on a plate would be seedless as well.

"Many consumers prefer the seedless variety of fruit, and some of the seedless variety also have thicker skin and a longer shelf life in stores," Hultin says. So, "in order to make new lime trees without the seeds in the fruit, farmers actually graft trees," she explains, where they could then be seen as more appealing and practical.

Typical limes, those you'd find in the grocery store, are "parthenocarpic," which means that the flowers don't need to be fertilized to make new fruit. So, seeds aren't necessary.