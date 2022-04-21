Is Expensive Parmesan Cheese Really Better?

Some say a little Parmesan goes a long way because of its sharp, salty flavor. Others, if not most of us, disagree. The more, the better. *Cue the snowdrift of Parmesan grating over pasta.* So, should you splurge on Parmesan or purchase one that gives you more value for your money? And is there really that much of a difference?

We're breaking down what makes certain Parmesan cheeses cost more than others and what that means for flavor and texture. We'll also share the best way to use every kind of Parmesan available at the store, from the reliable green canister to the fancy wedge.

Why is Parmesan cheese so expensive?

The pricey wedge in the specialty cheese section of your store is usually Parmigiano-Reggiano. This cheese has a protected cultural status, meaning its makers have to meet lots of criteria in order to give their cheese that name. This cheese can only be made in a certain region of northern Italy with cow's milk from that area and with specific methods. It also has to be aged for a minimum of about one year (most are aged for about two years).

Because it takes a long time to age and can only come from Italy, the cost of this cheese is higher, about $14 to $24 a pound. (Fun fact: In Italy, Parm-Reg wheels are frequently stolen and sold on the black market — a $7 billion a year business). Pandemic supply shortages also drove up the cost of getting this cheese to stores, and that cost gets passed on to shoppers.

Why is some Parmesan cheaper?

Any Parmesan that's not labeled Parm-Reg doesn't have as many strict rules to follow. It can be made anywhere in the world using any kind of cow's milk (like pasteurized or skim milk) and is typically aged for about 10 months. Labels don't need to specify the type of milk or length of aging to be called Parmesan. It's easier, faster, and less expensive to make regular Parmesan than Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Is expensive Parmesan really better?

High-quality milk and years of aging give expensive Parmigiano-Reggiano an earthier, nuttier, sharper flavor than other Parmesan. It also has a crumbly, almost crunchy texture, as the milk fat in the cheese crystallizes over time.

Less-expensive Parmesan has a duller flavor and waxier texture. All types of Parmesan, from the green can to the fancy wedge, have a place in your kitchen; it just depends on how you want to use them.

How do you use different types of Parmesan?

Pre-grated and pre-shredded Parmesan

This Parmesan is the most affordable, which means it has aged the least. Use it as a supporting player in your dish — the background note in a salad dressing or in a bread crumb coating. This type is also perfect for frico, or Parmesan crisps. Because its drier texture is better for baking, its mild flavor won't overwhelm your taste buds, and you can use a lot without breaking the bank.

Block Parmesan aged at least 10 months

This cheese will have a more robust flavor than the pre-grated kind but a noticeably waxier texture than crumbly Parm-Reg. Use it as one of the main flavor components in your dish. Shave it into a salad or stir it into risotto or polenta.

Block Parmesan aged more than 10 months

Any Parmesan aged this long will say so on the label. Parmigiano-Reggiano will also have an official seal stamped right on the cheese. Since this cheese costs more, use it where it will really make a dish pop, like grated over pasta or popcorn. You can also add the whole chunk to your cheeseboard (our favorite way to enjoy it).

Is there a cheaper substitute for Parmigiano-Reggiano?