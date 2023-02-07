Why Doesn't Aldi Play Music in Its Stores?

Have you ever noticed while shopping at Aldi?

By
Bailey Fink
Bailey Fink headshot
Bailey Fink

Bailey Fink is a devout home cook and assistant editor at Allrecipes. She has written over 200 stories covering everything from cooking methods and storage techniques to grocery shopping on a budget, how-to guides, product reviews, and important food-related news.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023
Aldi Storefront
Photo: Aldi/Allrecipes

Any Aldi shopper knows that the shopping experience at the German chain is different than most national grocery stores. That's because with Aldi, it's all about keeping prices affordable for its customers.

From the mainly private label products down to the 25-cent cart rental, Aldi is constantly cutting costs to ensure its prices stay low. You've probably noticed some of the main things that make Aldi different from other grocery chains—like how the shelves are lined with boxes of products and you have to bag your own groceries—but there are other, more subtle, things that make Aldi just a little bit different.

For instance, have you ever noticed that Aldi doesn't play music at its stores? That's right, while other grocery stores play pop, rock, or other classic music genres through their speakers, you're shopping in silence at Aldi. And there are two reasons for that.

Why Aldi Doesn't Play Music

The main reason is that Aldi doesn't want to pay to play music all day long. If the company had to shell out money to have music playing throughout the store, then that would mean they'd have to raise their prices to offset the cost.

One of Aldi's main priorities is helping shoppers save time and money, so they take a no-frills approach to grocery shopping. It's why the stores are smaller and the shelves aren't packed with dozens of brands and options—Aldi isn't trying to trick its customers into spending more money.

The fact that Aldi respects its customers so much leads to reason number two. When shopping at Aldi, they want you to get in, grab what you need, maybe impulse buy a few Aldi Finds, and get out the door. You don't have time to listen to your favorite song come on the radio as you're bopping through the aisles.

Which is exactly what other grocery stores want you to do. Most grocery stores play music with a slower tempo because it's scientifically proven to slow customers down—and, in turn, make them spend more money. The longer these grocery stores can keep you inside, the more items you're likely to find and buy.

So thank you Aldi for helping us save money. If there's anything else you want to do to keep prices low, we're on board!

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
A woman leaning on a grocery cart looking board with music notes floating around her head.
The Secret Reason Grocery Stores Play Music
White eggs in a china bowl with three more eggs lying alongside all on a white background
This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now
Aldi Storefront
This Is How To Read Aldi's Price Tags To Score the Best Deals
Aldi store with grocery products
The Aldi Copycats I Always Buy That Taste Like the Original and Save You Money
Eggs in a carton, one broken
This App Is One of the Cheapest Places To Buy Eggs Right Now
Starbucks coffee sign hanging outside a shop
The Rudest Things You Do At Starbucks, According to Baristas
Blueberries in white bucket
Why Doesn't a Pint of Blueberries Weigh 16 Ounces?
man choosing oil at the supermarket
Are Private Labels Actually Generic?
Aldi Logo
Start the New Year by Adding These New Aldi Finds to Your Cart
Aldi Logo
Start the New Year by Adding These New Aldi Finds to Your Cart
Aldi Sign
The Final Round of Aldi Finds in 2022 Just Dropped — Here's What We're Adding to Our Cart
Sam's club hot dog and soda combo on a blue background
Why Is Everyone Talking About the Sam's Club Hot Dog?
Aldi Holiday Store
The Best Holiday Products at Aldi This Month
Thanksgiving side dishes
Aldi Is Dropping Its Thanksgiving Prices to Pre-Pandemic Levels
Eggs in a carton, one broken
Is There Really Another Egg Shortage?
Aldi Storefront
Aldi's Advent Calendars Are Here—And They're Expected To Sell Out Quickly