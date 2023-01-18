Why Doesn't a Pint of Blueberries Weigh 16 Ounces?

Wondering why your pint of fresh blueberries doesn't weigh exactly 16 ounces? As it turns out, the grocery store isn't ripping you off.

A dry pint is not a measurement of weight. It actually provides a measure of volume, as in cubic inches. A liquid pint, such as a pint of cream, is a measure of fluid ounces. One liquid pint equals 16 fluid ounces.

For example: A dry pint of feathers takes up the same amount of space as a dry pint of marbles, but they certainly don't weigh the same!

One pint of blueberries should fill about two dry cup measures — and should come right to the top of the pint container in which they are sold. Chances are, your pint will weigh about 12 ounces, give or take a little.

A single pint of blueberries is great to have on hand for snacking, tossing a handful into smoothies, and making light and lovely summer meals, like this Blueberry Walnut Salad. Grab a few pints of blueberries, and you'll have the perfect amount for a bubbling, buttery blueberry cobbler.

