Why Doesn't a Pint of Blueberries Weigh 16 Ounces? Is my grocery store ripping me off? By Allrecipes Editors Published on January 18, 2023 Wondering why your pint of fresh blueberries doesn't weigh exactly 16 ounces? As it turns out, the grocery store isn't ripping you off. A dry pint is not a measurement of weight. It actually provides a measure of volume, as in cubic inches. A liquid pint, such as a pint of cream, is a measure of fluid ounces. One liquid pint equals 16 fluid ounces. For example: A dry pint of feathers takes up the same amount of space as a dry pint of marbles, but they certainly don't weigh the same! One pint of blueberries should fill about two dry cup measures — and should come right to the top of the pint container in which they are sold. Chances are, your pint will weigh about 12 ounces, give or take a little. A single pint of blueberries is great to have on hand for snacking, tossing a handful into smoothies, and making light and lovely summer meals, like this Blueberry Walnut Salad. Grab a few pints of blueberries, and you'll have the perfect amount for a bubbling, buttery blueberry cobbler. For more delicious ideas for using up your blueberry haul, check out these mouthwatering recipe collections: 8 Savory Blueberry Recipes to Serve This Summer 21 Bright and Fruity Blueberry Bread Recipes 10 Blueberry Bundt Cake Recipes