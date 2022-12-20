Why Are People Putting Cheese in Their Hot Chocolate?

Don't knock it 'til you try it!

By
Devon O'Brien
Devon O'Brien
Devon O'Brien

As Allrecipes Senior Editor of News & Trending, Devon is focused on all the hottest food trends, new products and ideas and best hacks pertaining to cooking. She has worked as a food editor, writer, and recipe developer and tester for more than a decade at publications including EatingWell, Midwest Living, and The Food Network Magazine. Outside of work, Devon enjoys whipping up batches of gluten-free sourdough and hitting the beautiful hiking trails of Vermont.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on December 20, 2022

You may have seen videos all over social media this past weekend about putting cheese in hot chocolate, with many, many mixed reactions. Colombian TikTok creator @misslegarda posted about putting cheese in her hot chocolate and American TikTok came for her, calling the practice out as, "disgusting," and even going as far as to respond with gagging noises in reaction to the idea.

Why Do People Put Cheese in Hot Chocolate?

But the idea of putting cheese in hot chocolate isn't a new one. This is actually a very common way to enjoy the beverage in Colombia, where hot chocolate is often had with breakfast or as an evening snack alongside an arepa. And yes, it's commonly served with cheese in the hot chocolate itself.

My Colombian grandmother (known as abuelita or "Abi" for short) made the treat, called "Chocolate Santafereño," in Colombia for my mom and aunt when they were kids. I called my aunt to talk to her about all this commotion on TikTok and she said, "That's how all my friends would react too when Abi made it for us after we moved to the States."

How To Make Colombian Hot Chocolate with Cheese

The hot chocolate itself is usually made from dark or bittersweet chocolate, and has some spices like cinnamon and cloves mixed in. The chocolate and spices are added to milk in a chocolatera (a small metal pitcher) over the stove and stirred using a molinillo (a wooden whisk) to get the milk nice and frothy. You pour the steaming-hot hot chocolate into a mug and add some cubes of white melting cheese; Usually it's mozzarella, but Oaxacan cheese (or Swiss, like my abuelita used) works too. After just a minute, the cheese gets gooey and stringy, and you can use a spoon to dig out little bites of salty cheese that pair perfectly with the bittersweet hot chocolate.

While it may be different from any hot cocoa most Americans have ever had, it's actually a well-loved tradition among Colombians. So, before you jump to calling it disgusting, give it a try and then decide. You may just be surprised!

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
a top down view of a bowl full of green goddess salad
Here's How to Make TikTok's New Favorite Salad: Mother Earth's Ranch
bottle of mayo with an "x" and a "check" next to it
Mayonnaise is Versatile and Affordable. Why Do So Many People Hate It?
2022 in Food: The Top Trends of the Year
Butter Quarters
Hate Butter Boards? Meet the Newest Trend: Butter Candles
Mini latke potato pancakes topped with sour cream and apple butter
The Genius Hack That Turns a Freezer Staple Into Perfect Potato Pancakes
A single poached egg on artisan hand sliced toasted bread. The egg is split to reveal a runny yolk. White dinner plate, non-descript dark wood table and chair just about visible in the background.
TikTok Taught Me: How To Prevent Eggs From Exploding in the Microwave
a top down, hyper close up view of crispy golden-brown parmesan crusted potatoes on a baking sheet.
The Top 10 TikTok Recipes of 2022
Ketchup squirt bottle with a piece of toast and scrambled eggs on top of a white plate
We Asked, You Answered: What's the Unexpected Food You Put Ketchup On?
An assortment of airheads on a yellow and blue background.
Are Airheads Really Out of Stock Until 2024?
Eggs in a carton, one broken
The Hidden Dangers of That "Mini Fried Egg" Frozen Egg Hack
a low angle straight on view of three pumpkin spice latte bombs on a white plate.
Move Over Cocoa Bombs, Latte Bombs Are Here
Empty Jar Iced Coffee Hack
The Shaken Peanut Butter Espresso Is All Over TikTok—Here's How To Make It
Woman pouring olive oil into the skillet.
TikTok Taught Me This Hack for Preventing Oil Splatter While Cooking
A bowl of what looks like spaghetti, but is made with pancake batter, topped with a pat of butter and a drizzle of maple syrup.
Is TikTok's Latest Trend Pancake Spaghetti Worth the Hype?
Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam and pumpkin spice latte
How to Make Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Cold Foam at Home
Clean dishes and cutlery in a dishwasher.
TikTok Taught Me: You're Supposed to Put Dishwasher Pods Where?