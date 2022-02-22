Why Do Canned and Bottled Sodas Taste Different?

No, the flavor differences are not in your head.

When it comes to drinking sodas, like Coke, Pepsi, or Dr. Pepper, most people have a preference of whether they drink from a can or a bottle. If you do, you're certainly not alone.

In fact, many people prefer to chug their soda one way or the other because they claim they can taste a difference between them. However, since soda for both cans and bottles uses the same recipes, is that even possible, or is it all in your head?

Read on to find out how packaging affects soda flavor and where you might find the "purest" example of soda flavor.

Do Canned and Bottled Sodas Taste Different?

Long story short, you're not crazy. It turns out there likely is a slight taste difference between canned and bottled sodas — though, as mentioned, the taste has nothing to do with the soft drink's ingredients.

Instead, the drink's container and what it's made of is likely the reason why most soft drink fans believe bottled and canned sodas don't taste exactly the same.

Aluminum Soda Cans

Soda from cans has a "milder" flavor to many pop connoisseurs.

Soda cans are made from aluminum. Once cans are assembled, the inside of each gets coated with a water-based polymer. The polymer coating keeps the soda and aluminum molecules separate, protecting the can from corrosion.

Without that barrier, the aluminum could corrode (rust) and give the soda an intense metallic taste. Experts believe that it's actually this polymer coating found inside the can that affects the taste of canned soda and gives it a slightly milder taste compared to bottled soda.

Plastic Soda Bottles

Plastic soda bottles don't get a polymer coating like aluminum cans do, but another chemical in the bottle may impact soda flavor. Experts believe that acetaldehyde in the plastic may alter the taste of the soda because it's transferred into the drink.

Some soda sippers believe bottled soda doesn't taste as fresh either. This may be because plastic is more permeable than aluminum or glass. That allows the carbon dioxide (that's what makes pop fizzy) to leak out of the plastic bottle faster.

Glass Soda Bottles

Soda in plastic bottles and soda in glass bottles have a subtle flavor difference as well. Glass bottles don't transmit any chemicals into the soda. Therefore, experts say glass bottles are great at keep the soda tasting close to its original intended flavor.

Other Factors That Influence Soda Flavor

Despite best-by or freshness dates on bottles, soda or pop rarely "expires" because of the acidity and carbonation. However, some factors might alter the flavor before you pop the top. These include:

Hot temperatures where the soda is stored can alter flavor.

where the soda is stored can alter flavor. Soda stored for a long time may not taste fresh.

for a long time may not taste fresh. "Old soda" past its fresh-by date may taste fine, or it may be flat and flavorless.