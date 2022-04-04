Why the PB&J Symbolizes America's Relationship With Sugar

PB&J is as normal to most Americans as it is "totally perplexing and bizarre," to most foreigners. But our marriage of sweet and savory has a long, sometimes convoluted, history.

Look at the back of a package of Wonder Bread, barbeque sauce, or ketchup, and you're likely to see sugar ranking pretty high on the ingredients list. Counter-intuitive? Perhaps. Surprising? Not really!

Seasoning our savory foods with sugar is actually fairly pervasive in North American cuisine, from sweet potato casserole to chicken and waffles to perhaps the most all-American of lunches: the peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

PB&J is as normal to most Americans as it is "totally perplexing and bizarre," to most foreigners, explains Ken Albala, professor of history at the University of the Pacific.

"And it is [bizarre], in a way, if you think about it," he says. "It's like this very, very sweet jam, sweet bread, and there's sugar, also, in the peanut butter."

Of course, the marriage of sweet and savory is far from a uniquely American habit. Everywhere from Korean bulgogi to Moroccan pastilla, savory is often highlighted by sweet (to say nothing of the opposite, found in everything from Japanese adzuki bean mochi to French Swiss chard pie). But it's somewhat more pervasive in the U.S.

Here, it's a norm that goes back to Europe, specifically to the Middle Ages, when, according to Albala, sugar "was a mark of status, and imported along with spices from the East." In an attempt to cut out the middleman, Europeans began attempting to plant sugar in various spots throughout the Mediterranean, such as Sicily (still home to sweet-and-savory dishes like caponata).

"[Sugarcane] really doesn't grow very well in Europe, even in the Mediterranean where it's hot enough," Albala says. "But the Canary Islands? Boom, perfect."

Peanut Butter and Jelly Thumbprint Shortbread Cookies Credit: Kristine

Get the Recipe: Peanut Butter and Jelly Thumbprint Cookies

From there, he explains, "They just took that whole complex, along with slaves, to the Caribbean." And as a result, sugar became both more affordable and more ubiquitous. And when we say ubiquitous? We mean it.

"In 15th century cuisine, it's all over the place, it's in every single recipe," says Albala. "There's just sugar on everything, including chicken, including pasta. On things you just wouldn't think of anymore."

Sugar Goes from Prized to Quotidian

But bit by bit, Albala explains, the novelty of sugar wore off; indeed, with omnipresence came lassitude.

"Sugar sort of becomes déclassé, when everyone can have it and put it in their coffee or tea or pastries or you know whatever it may be."

Slowly but surely, wine and early courses veered towards the savory, and by the 18th and 19th centuries, sugar was by and large relegated towards the end of the meal.

"The whole process also tended to infantilize it," explains Albala. The perception was that it was fine, he says, for women and children, to eat sweets, "but we sensible people wouldn't eat it unless it was at the very end of the meal as a dessert."

PBJ French Toast Credit: Allrecipes Magazine

Get the Recipe: PBJ French Toast

In the U.S., meanwhile, sugar was evolving slightly differently. American attempts to grow sugarcane were more successful than European ones thanks to the tropical climates of Puerto Rico and Hawaii. But perhaps more importantly, Americans soon found another way of producing the sweet stuff: not via sugar beets, as the French had during the Napoleonic era, but rather thanks to corn.

"I think it's actually corn syrup that's the real key to this," says Albala.

Corn grows plentifully in North America, and beginning in the 1920s, the U.S. government began heavily subsidizing corn production. This meant that corn – and thus its processed form, corn syrup – became widely available to industrial manufacturers at far lower prices.

"And what, I think, the manufacturers realized," says Albala, "was that if they put sugar into food surreptitiously, not only would children love it, but everyone would like it more, and they could just sell more!"

America Falls in Love With Sugar

Thus began the rise of sugar being used as a flavor accent in the U.S., much as salt or MSG are used elsewhere.

"It helps other flavors come out," he says.

As a result, our savory dishes slowly veered towards the surreptitiously sweet, with ketchup, bread, hot dogs, and pickles all containing enough sugar that, to the uninitiated, an ostensibly savory sandwich – a hot dog with relish – suddenly became sweet.

"It's not that we have a repertoire of dishes where the recipe will say: here, put sugar in," says Albala. "It's really industrial food."

This pervasive sweetness was only cemented by low-fat diet crazes beginning as early as the 1950s (a move based on questionable science that has since been deftly debunked). The fat was frequently replaced with a hefty dose of sugar for flavor.

By the second half of the 20th century, our savory was even more reliably sweet, and today, Americans consume a whopping 126 grams of added sugar per day, according to research from Euromonitor, an amount categorized by the Washington Post as "lunacy" as compared to the rest of the world.

Today, in the average American grocery store, sugar can be found in everything from sandwich bread to barbeque sauce, canned beans to canned pasta. It brings out the savoriness of the beans; it tempers the acidity in the tomato sauce. And in the case of peanut butter, it offsets the richness of peanuts and salt, creating an all-American lunchbox staple.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Cake Credit: Darcy Lenz

Get the Recipe: Peanut Butter and Jelly Cake

The Classic PB&J: Where Sweet and Savory Intersect

That said, the original PB&J was likely not positioned as a savory option, per se.

To understand why, we need to examine the impetus behind the invention of one of its core ingredients: peanut butter. For while peanuts have likely been enjoyed in sweetened paste form since at least the 16th century, it wasn't until 19th century industrialization efforts, first by Canadian Marcellus Gilmore Edson and then by John Harvey Kellogg, that peanut butter emerged into our collective consciousness. As for its marketing position, its name offers us a clue: indeed, peanut butter was originally touted as a healthier alternative to butter.

"The perception was such that any sandwich you had could be spread with peanut butter instead of butter," says Albala. Thus arose a category of sandwiches far stranger than PB&J, where peanut butter was paired with anything from cress to pimento to cold cuts to cheese. Such sandwiches were considered pretty highbrow, served in Manhattan tea rooms to ladies who lunch; at such luncheons, one might have also encountered sweeter morsels, like scones or bread with jam. The latter may well have been Julia Davis Chandler's inspiration when, in 1901, she published a recipe in the Boston Cooking School Magazine of Culinary Science and Domestic Economics pairing peanut butter with crab apple jelly in a recipe that she dubbed, "so far as I know, original."

By the 1920s, according to Mental Floss, the affordable spread was quickly becoming a staple, aided in part by the 1922 invention of hydrogenated Skippy, which didn't separate like natural peanut butters. By the Great Depression, it was a mainstay, and during World War II, rationing of butter made the sandwich an affordable childhood classic.

After all, as Albala explains, "It's really easy: You just open two jars, spread it on white bread, send it off with the kid for lunch."

The Appetite for Sugar Turns Again

Today, the PB&J is far from as common or as popular as it once was, not just because of the preponderance of peanut allergies, but also because, much like in the 19th century, "sugar today is really déclassé," according to Albala.

"Someone who wants sugary things is either a kid or low-class," he adds. "And people pride themselves on not liking things that are too sweet."

grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwich Credit: Cooking Monster Bryan

Get the Recipe: Grilled Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

To wit: Vice published a deep dive into the Millennial aversion to too-sweet desserts back in 2020, highlighting the appeal of sweets that skew more, well, savory. And one recent study of 400,000 Amazon reviews of food and beverages shows found that one of the most common complaints of consumers regarding foods is that they're just too sweet.

But this may be a far more cultural aversion than a physiological one, echoing, perhaps, the ubiquity of — and thus aversion towards — sugar in Europe back in the 19th century.

"Sugar is inherently pleasurable," Albala says. "No one doesn't like sugar; they pretend to. Or they become so used to the idea that sugar is demeaning that they internalize it."

Be it for health reasons or because of a desire to be perceived as having a taste for the esoteric, PB&J isn't necessarily the trendiest food, right now. But as anyone with a taste for the nostalgic knows, it will likely never entirely disappear from our cultural consciousness.