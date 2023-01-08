How Reese's Hearts and Eggs Differ From the Other Seasonal Shapes, According to a Hershey's Employee

No Reese's Peanut Butter Cup-lover can deny that they have a favorite seasonal shape. People have all sorts of reasons for defending eggs over pumpkins and trees over hearts, but in a recent Instagram video shared by @my.sister.made.me.buy.it, Sarah, the self-proclaimed "Reese's girly," claims that she has found evidence for exactly why Reese's hearts and eggs are actually the best. She literally dissects what she thinks sets Reese's hearts and eggs apart from the candymaker's fall treats in the shapes of pumpkins and trees, the latter of which she discounts as "trash."

The video shows Sarah tapping two shapes of the seasonal chocolates, showing that an indent is left on the trees, which she contends is made the same as pumpkins, but not the hearts, which are like Reese's eggs. Why? According to Sarah, the trees are "waxier and softer, and just not as good."

The video goes on to show her cutting into a tree, and comparing the look of the chocolate to that of a heart, saying that the tree's chocolate looks "…waxy. Almost fudgy," whereas she says the heart's chocolate has a harder shell and is more "crummy."

Near the end of the video, Sarah shares that a Hershey Company (the parent company of Reese's) employee supported her theory in response to a previous video, saying that the variation of chocolate depends "on the time of year that the candy is shipped or sold and that is why the Valentine hearts and eggs are always better because they come out in December when it's colder and they don't have to worry about chocolate melting."

Comments on @my.sister.made.me.buy.it's post support Sarah's theory, including "…knew the hearts and eggs were the best but didn't know why," and "Have you tried the Reese direct from factory?? Fresh and incredible. Then goes eggs, trees, hearts and normal."

Are Reese's Hearts and Eggs Actually Different?

To get the inside scoop, we went right to the sweet source: The Hershey Company. Katie Morris, a spokesperson for Hershey, shares that Reese's Holiday Shapes have been a fan favorite since their launch with eggs in 1967, through the decades and into 2022 when the football shape kicked off.

When asked about the theory that different chocolate is used in the different seasonal shapes, Morris tells Allrecipes, "All shapes are created equal! We can confirm that the Reese's Heart, Egg and Tree shapes use the same, unmistakable Reese's chocolate and peanut butter recipe and are actually made in the same facility.

"We're aware this won't stop our fans from playing 'shape' favorites, they love and clamor the seasonal Reese's shapes due to the increased peanut butter to chocolate ratio," adds Morris. "It's always great to hear their hypothesis on which they like best; but I can assure you that our Reese's shapes are made the same."

The Bottom Line

Even though all Reese's shapes are made the exact same way with the exact same recipe, the temperature at which the chocolates hang out in during shipping could play a factor into how fresh each shape tastes. So maybe Sarah is still onto something, but we can't know for sure.