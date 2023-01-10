Kitchen Tips In the Kitchen Where's the Cheapest Place to Buy Groceries? Trader Joe's vs. ALDI vs. Costco We get to the bottom (line) of it. By Alyse Whitney Alyse Whitney Instagram Alyse Whitney is a Korean American adoptee who has been cooking ever since she could reach the countertop. She is a food writer, editor, recipe developer, and video host who resides in Los Angeles with her rescue dog, Miso. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on January 10, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Dotdash Meredith / Sabrina Tan Finding affordable groceries is becoming a bigger challenge every day with rising food prices, and it usually takes some shopping around to find the best deals. But it's another level of exhausting to check prices at multiple stores, whether you're filling up your tank with expensive gas to drive around or using up valuable hours hoofing everywhere on public transit. You might spend more money trying to find the best deals than actually saving money on them. So, we did the hard work for you in December and went to three popular grocery stores that are known for their in-house generic brands and generally affordable prices: Trader Joe's, ALDI, and Costco. They all have locations nationwide, but these prices were gathered from stores in or near Los Angeles, California, as well as comparison to local chain Ralphs (which is owned by Kroger). How We Made Our Shopping List Everyone's kitchen staples are different, but we went with 11 popular items that many people stock their pantries with or use on a daily or weekly basis. Below, you'll see a cost comparison at Trader Joe's, ALDI, Costco, and Ralphs for: bananas, butter, eggs, a half gallon of milk, a block of cheddar cheese, boneless skinless chicken breasts, frozen broccoli florets, extra virgin olive oil, all-purpose flour, granulated white sugar, and a loaf of white sandwich bread. What did we find? You may be surprised if your favorite store is actually the best bang for your buck. Dotdash Meredith / Sabrina Tan Bananas The comparison: Price per pound. Trader Joe's: $0.57 per pound (approximately three medium-sized bananas per pound at $0.19 each)ALDI: $0.38 per poundCostco: $0.66 per pound ($1.99 for a 3-pound box)Ralphs: $0.69 per pound Cheapest bananas: ALDI Butter The comparison: 1-pound box, unsalted or salted, generic or store brand. Trader Joe's: $3.99 per poundALDI: $3.85 per poundCostco: $4.14 per pound Ralphs: $4.99 per pound Cheapest butter: ALDI Eggs The comparison: 1 dozen large white eggs, generic or store brand. Trader Joe's: $3.79ALDI: $4.45Costco: $3.41 ($6.83 for 24 large white eggs)Ralphs: $4.49 Cheapest eggs: Costco Milk The comparison: ½ gallon whole milk, generic or store brand. Trader Joe's: $2.49ALDI: $2.55Costco: $2.35 ($9.40 for a 2-gallon box with two 1-gallon containers)Ralphs: $2.69 Cheapest milk: Costco Cheddar Cheese The comparison: 1 block, price per ounce, generic or store brand sharp cheddar. Trader Joe's: $0.26 per ounce ($2.66 for 0.62-pound block)ALDI: $0.23 per ounce Costco: $0.21 per ounce ($6.89 for a 2-pound/32-ounce block)Ralphs: $0.51 per ounce (4.09 for 8-ounce block) Cheapest cheddar cheese: Costco Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts The comparison: 1 package, price per pound, generic or store brand. Trader Joe's: $2.99 per poundALDI: $2.69 per pound Costco: $3.69 per poundRalphs: $3.99 per pound Cheapest boneless skinless chicken breasts: ALDI Frozen Broccoli Florets The comparison: 1 package, price per ounce, generic or store brand. Trader Joe's: $0.10 per ounce ($1.69 for a 16-ounce bag)ALDI: $0.09 per ounce ($1.05 for a 12-ounce bag)Costco: $0.18 per ounce ($11.81 for four 16-ounce bags of organic broccoli)Ralphs: $0.24 per ounce ($2.89 for 12-ounce bag) Cheapest broccoli florets: ALDI Extra Virgin Olive Oil The comparison: 1 bottle, price per ounce, generic or store brand. Trader Joe's: $0.17 per ounce ($5.99 for 1 liter/33.8 ounces)ALDI: $0.26 per ounce ($4.49 for 16.9 ounces)Costco: $0.19 per ounce ($12.99 for 2 liters/67.6 ounces)Ralphs: $0.29 per ounce ($7.49 for 25.5 ounces) Cheapest extra virgin olive oil: Trader Joe's All-Purpose Flour The comparison: 1 bag, price per pound, generic or store brand. Trader Joe's: $0.59 per pound ($2.99 for 5-pound bag)ALDI: $0.49 per pound ($2.45 for a 5-pound bag)Costco: $0.50 per pound ($12.48 for 25-pound bag)Ralphs: $0.79 per pound ($3.99 for 5-pound bag) Cheapest all-purpose flour: ALDI Granulated White Sugar The comparison: 1 bag, price per pound, generic or store brand. Trader Joe's: $1.74 per pound ($3.49 for 2-pound bag, organic)ALDI: $0.76 per pound ($3.05 for a 4-pound bag)Costco: $0.81 per pound ($2.19 for a 25-pound bag)Ralphs: $1.20 per pound ($2.39 for a 2-pound bag) Cheapest granulated white sugar: ALDI White Sandwich Bread The comparison: 1 loaf, generic or store brand. Trader Joe's: $1.99 per loaf (22 ounces)ALDI: $1.15 per loaf (20 ounces)Costco: $1.54 per loaf ($6.19 for two 48-ounce loaves)Ralphs: $1.99 per loaf (20 ounces) Cheapest white sandwich bread: ALDI Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit