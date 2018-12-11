When Is Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving is a Federal holiday in the United States that is always celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November; the exact date varies by year. Wondering what day Thanksgiving falls on this year? Celebrate Thanksgiving in 2022 on Thursday, November 24.
When Is Thanksgiving This Year?
Here are upcoming dates for Thanksgiving:
Thanksgiving 2022: Thursday, November 24
Thanksgiving 2023: Thursday, November 23
Thanksgiving 2024: Thursday, November 28
Thanksgiving 2025: Thursday, November 27
Thanksgiving 2026: Thursday, November 26
Why is Thanksgiving Always On a Thursday?
According to the U.S. National Archives, the exact day — and even month — of Thanksgiving varied for many years. But in his 1863 Proclamation, President Lincoln declared Thanksgiving as the last Thursday in November. Today's standard would not be introduced until 1941, when President Franklin Roosevelt officially declared the fourth Thursday of November as a Federal holiday.