When Is Thanksgiving?

Mark your calendars for the biggest feast of the year.
By Vanessa Greaves Updated March 02, 2022
Advertisement
Credit: Meredith

Thanksgiving is a Federal holiday in the United States that is always celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November; the exact date varies by year. Wondering what day Thanksgiving falls on this year? Celebrate Thanksgiving in 2022 on Thursday, November 24.

When Is Thanksgiving This Year?

Here are upcoming dates for Thanksgiving:

Thanksgiving 2022: Thursday, November 24

Thanksgiving 2023: Thursday, November 23

Thanksgiving 2024: Thursday, November 28

Thanksgiving 2025: Thursday, November 27

Thanksgiving 2026: Thursday, November 26

Why is Thanksgiving Always On a Thursday?

According to the U.S. National Archives, the exact day — and even month — of Thanksgiving varied for many years. But in his 1863 Proclamation, President Lincoln declared Thanksgiving as the last Thursday in November. Today's standard would not be introduced until 1941, when President Franklin Roosevelt officially declared the fourth Thursday of November as a Federal holiday.

Check out our collection of Thanksgiving Recipes.

© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com