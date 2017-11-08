Grocery store snacks are some of the most iconic experiences in the food world — all things crunchy, salty, crispy, and sweet — and rarely duplicated. Staples like Bagel Bites, Cheez-Its, Chex Mix, and Hostess Snacks carry us through idyllic beach days, and sustain us through more turbulent ones back at home. Luckily for you, the Allrecipes community has figured out the secrets behind many favorite store-bought snacks and shared them in these copycat snack recipes. Flip through for the kitchen-friendly versions of iconic grocery store snacks, and make a few for yourself.