What's a Pinch, Dash, and Smidgen?

No more confusion while reading the recipes. Here are some terms simplified so you can get it right every time.
By Kimberly Holland August 01, 2019
Measuring is a precise practice. Cups, pounds, teaspoons, ounces. It's all designed to be exact. Any variation in one direction or the other could potentially ruin the final outcome. But measurements like pinch, dash, and smidgen don't exude precision. They suggest haphazard shaking or dumping, a bit of a guessing game — which is exactly what bakers are taught never to play.

It turns out that these obscure measurements have concrete sizes, and even though the amounts are so small they might make little difference to the final outcome of the dish, it's a good idea to know what exactly a recipe writer means when they're asking for a pinch of cayenne pepper or a dash of liquid smoke. These foods often have an overwhelming flavor, so a little goes a long way. A little too much little could spell bad news for your final recipe.

What a Pinch Really Means

Tad – 1/4 teaspoon

Dash –1/8 teaspoon; for liquid measurements only

Pinch – 1/16 teaspoon, or in theory what will fit between your thumb and forefinger

Smidgen –1/32 teaspoon

Drop –1/64 teaspoon; for liquid measurements

