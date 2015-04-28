What Wine Pairs Best With Chicken Parmesan
Here's what wine you should drink with cheesy, saucy, yummy Chicken Parmesan.
With this dish, the chicken is your canvas. You're painting it with tomato sauce, cheese, herbs, and breadcrumbs. So for the most part, drink what you'd drink with a delicious cheese pizza. Nothing too fancy.
Try an inexpensive Barbera or Sangiovese (Chianti Classico, Chianti Rufina, or Rosso di Montalcino, for example) or a Montepulciano.
If you can get your mitts on this Barbera in a box, do it. It's about $30 (for 3 Liters, the equivalent of four 750ML bottles), and a Barbera bargain at twice the price. A terrific all-purpose house wine, it's particularly tasty with pizza, pasta and red sauce, or chicken Parmesan.
What to Drink with Chicken Parmesan Recipes:
Simple Chicken Parmesan
The sauce delivers acidity and some sweetness. The cheese brings the fat. Wines like Barbera and Sangiovese can match the acidity and keep tabs on the richness, too.
Chef John's Chicken Parmesan
Here, Chef John's aiming for something a little different. He holds back on the sauce and aims for a crisper crust on the chicken. The crispy crust and de-emphasis on sauce means you could, if you like, branch out into white wine territory. Stay true to the Italian whites, with a Soave, or try an inexpensive sparkling wine (maybe a rosé). Or stick with a trusty Chianti.
My Mom's Parmesan Chicken
One word. Bubbles. This version is completely sauceless. It's kind of an Italian-American version of fried chicken...only, you know, it's baked. And you know what goes great with fried chicken? Sparkling wine. Even if you top it with tomato sauce, you won't be disappointed you went the bubbly route.
